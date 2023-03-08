AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • contract

COCESNA signs on for more Aireon ADS-B data

PRNewswire March 8, 2023

MCLEAN, Va., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Central American air navigation service provider (ANSP) COCESNA (Corporación Centroamericana de Servicios de Navegación Aérea) has signed a three-year contract for Aireon’s market-leading, space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data, confirming the outstanding operational and safety benefits to the region.

Aireon logo

For COCESNA, which had been trialing Aireon data for the past 18 months, the Aireon data will enable the regional ANSP to gain full situational awareness of its air traffic, in real time, over the Pacific Oceanic airspace. COCESNA, in turn, is aiming to leverage the data to provide more efficient routes to the operators in the airspace, including reduced separation minima.

“The COCESNA airspace is a perfect example of the value Aireon data brings to the ANSP community. As one of the largest ANSPs in Central America, COCESNA serves a diverse airspace, with extensive traffic over oceanic and continental environments. The Aireon data will provide them with unparalleled surveillance capabilities and will give COCESNA complete, real-time visibility to their traffic in the airspace,” said Don Thoma, Aireon CEO.

“As the aviation community emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, we at Aireon are seeing more and more ANSPs look to data solutions to safely and efficiently manage the next phase of air traffic growth. We are looking forward to continuing the great relationship with COCESNA to support their operational and safety goals,” said Peter Cabooter, Aireon Vice President of Customer Affairs.

Spanning the entire Central American flight information region (FIR), COCESNA’s region encompasses more than 2.6 million square kilometers terrestrial airspace and extensive oceanic areas in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean, providing air traffic surveillance services to Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Its central location in the Americas positions COCESNA as the major air traffic control provider at the crossroads of the Caribbean, North, South and Central America.

“With a Seamless Sky Vision, COCESNA aims to become a leader in air navigation services in Central America, the region and around the world,” said Juan Carlos Trabanino Aguirre, Executive Director and CEO, COCESNA.

About Aireon LLC
Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions, and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar, and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, the Irish Aviation Authority, ENAV, NATS UK and NAVIAIR, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.

Contact: Emily Feliz
+1 571.424.5648
[email protected]

 

SOURCE Aireon LLC

