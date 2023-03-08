Upstairs NFT Marketplace Launches Third and Final Season of NIFTY HANDS Collection, Featuring Giveaway and Future Plans

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Asia’s leading NFT platform, Upstairs NFT Marketplace , has announced the launch of the third and final series of its popular Nifty Hands collection. With its exquisitely adorable 3D artistry of rock, paper, scissors, the collection has been an instant sell-out during the first two instalments, and there is no doubt that the upcoming third series will continue the trend and be a monumental success.

To celebrate the launch, Upstairs NFT Marketplace is offering a referral event where participants can earn rebates of up to $150,000 USDT by successfully referring their friends and family to purchase Nifty Hands NFTs. As part of the launch, the platform has also unveiled its interactive Game Center, which seamlessly integrates NFTs purchased on the platform into various games, providing an immersive experience for users.

The Game Center has already gained popularity, with new games regularly added, and the “UGT Carnival” featuring exciting games for users to enjoy. Upstairs NFT Marketplace is also thrilled to announce the upcoming release of two new games in the Game Center: “I Know You Know” and “Battle Royale,” which promises to elevate the gaming experience for users.

To further enhance its position as a leader in the NFT industry, Upstairs NFT Marketplace is adopting a method of liquidity stake mining, enabling users to stake their NFTs for tokens that can be used to participate in activities in the Game Center, fuels Merge Events, or be used as an exchange for more NFTs or future platform currency used in Upstairs’ ecosystem. This innovative feature opens up a new avenue for investment and growth in the NFT market.

Upstairs NFT Marketplace has experienced a significant increase in sales over the past month, positioning itself as a leader in the industry. The floor prices of their popular series, including Dandelion, RNG Legend Squad, and Beta Commemorative Coins, have continued to rise, with all metrics showing green numbers every day. The newly launched Cetus and Aguara series have also experienced a surge in floor prices in just one week, with Cetus and Aguara seeing a remarkable increase of 2500% and 3000%, respectively. The latest grand merge event of the Starlight Medal has contributed to the upward trend of the Upstairs NFT Marketplace, with the Starlight Medal NFT now sitting at a floor price of over $700 USDT.

Upstairs NFT Marketplace is proud to have successfully amassed over 120,000 users on its platform, with a notable trading volume of $6 million USDT. The platform’s success in the NFT market has positioned it as a leader in the industry, and the team is optimistic about the future.

Rex Teo, CEO of Upstairs NFT Marketplace, said, “We are thrilled to announce our upcoming plans for the year, which include some of the most exciting events and features in the NFT industry. We remain committed to providing our users with the best possible experience and look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible with NFTs.”

During the CEO’s Ask Me Anything (AMA), it was revealed that a seed round is currently underway with notable names in the crypto space being involved.

To stay updated with the latest developments on the platform, follow Upstairs NFT Marketplace on all available social and interactive channels. Early adopters of the platform will reap the most benefits.

