AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Nobu Hotels Announces Sixth Spanish Property: Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Sevilla

PRNewswire March 9, 2023

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nobu Hospitality, the luxury lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, in collaboration with Millenium Hospitality Real Estate SOCIMI (“MHRE”), is pleased to announce the development of Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Sevilla. Set to open spring 2023, the property marks the brand’s sixth Spanish hotel and third project between Nobu Hotels and MHRE, following the announcements of Nobu Hotel Madrid and Nobu Hotel San Sebastián.

Situated in front of the City Hall at the vibrant Plaza San Francisco in the heart of the Andalusian capital, Nobu Hotel Sevilla features stylish guest rooms and suites, a Nobu restaurant with views of the Roman wall complete with terrace seating, fitness center, and a huge rooftop with swimming pool & dining area which boasts spectacular views of the Cathedral and the Golden Tower. The hotel is the marriage of two 19th-century residences, with a unique, circular reception area complete with traditional pillars, and four guest floors.

Famous for its charming traditional Seville architecture, cobbled streets, fiery flamenco dancing, trail-blazing tapas bars, and signature scent of orange blossom that permeates throughout the city, Seville is the perfect addition to Nobu Hotel’s growing portfolio. Appealing to the top Spaniard clients and discerning international travellers, the city also plays host to the famed Feria de Abril, a colourful celebration that takes place following the Holy Week when the streets come alive for a week of festivities.

Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality comments, “We are delighted to be partnering with MHRE on our third hotel and restaurant, following the announcements of San Sebastián and Madrid, and to be opening our sixth Spanish hotel for the brand. Seville is a charming, historic city that has emerged as a must-visit destination for many of our Nobu guests and we are confident that the Nobu brand will be embraced by local residents and international travellers alike.”

Javier Illan Plaza, President and CEO of Millenium Hospitality Real Estate comments, “This announcement further fortifies MHRE’s partnership with Nobu Hospitality, and I’m thrilled to be bringing the brand to the city of Seville. This marks our third project together and me and the team very much look forward to opening each of the properties and inviting guests to experience the Nobu lifestyle.”

www.nobuhotels.com/sevilla

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHPxIIU2-G8

 

SOURCE Nobu Hospitality

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.