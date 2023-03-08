AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
OKX Ambassador İlkay Gündoğan Speaks About Engaging Fans in the Metaverse During Interviews at Manchester City

PRNewswire March 9, 2023
  • In February OKX announced its partnership with four Manchester City players to bring unique metaverse experiences to fans
  • Media met with Gündoğan in Manchester to discuss what excites him about engaging with fans in the metaverse

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Reporters from leading publications today met with OKX ambassador and Manchester City star İlkay Gündoğan at Manchester City to get his thoughts on Web3 technology and engaging with fans in the metaverse.

OKX, the world-leading technology and Web3 company and home to the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced in February that it was partnering with Manchester City stars İlkay Gündoğan, Alex Greenwood, Jack Grealish and Ruben Dias to create unique new experiences for fans in the ‘OKX Collective’ metaverse.

İlkay Gündoğan said: “The Web3 space creates a lot of wonderful opportunities to connect with fans. That is why I appreciate OKX giving me and my teammates a chance to touch base with this exciting new technology. I look forward to learning more about the space from OKX and from the people who use the platform.”

Check out some images of Gündoğan speaking about embarking into the metaverse with OKX below:

 

 

About OKX

OKX is one of the world’s leading technology companies building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX’s crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX’s leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

 

 

 

SOURCE OKX

