H3C Partners with Fortesys to Bring Innovative Networking Solutions to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — H3C, a leading digital solutions provider, has announced its latest partnership in Malaysia with Fortesys Sdn Bhd, a digital networking solutions provider. As part of this partnership, Fortesys will become an official distributor of H3C’s essential products, including virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI), Application-Driven (AD) Campus solutions, and wireless solutions.

Through the partnership, H3C will bring its cutting-edge digital solutions to a broader audience in Malaysia, enabling more businesses and organizations to benefit from the latest networking and infrastructure technology. In addition, the partnership will allow H3C to expand their customer base and drive business growth in Malaysia while providing the opportunity to serve customers better and help them achieve their digital transformation goals.

H3C Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is a desktop virtualization technology that enables users to access a virtual desktop remotely from any device. This technology allows organizations to provide employees with a secure and efficient way to access corporate resources and applications anywhere.

H3C Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) is a software-defined infrastructure that combines computing, storage, and networking into a single system. This technology enables organizations to reduce the complexity of their data center infrastructure and improve operational efficiency.

H3C Application-Driven Campus (AD-Campus) Solution is an innovative campus network solution that leverages software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) to provide intelligent traffic management, security, and analytics. This solution enables organizations to optimize network performance, reduce downtime, and improve the user experience.

H3C’s wireless solutions provide high-speed, reliable, and secure wireless connectivity for organizations of all sizes. These solutions include access points, controllers, and management software that enable organizations to deploy and manage their wireless networks quickly and efficiently.

Rockies Ma, Managing Director of H3C Malaysia, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Fortesys and expand our presence in Malaysia. With Fortesys’ extensive knowledge and experience in digital networking, we are confident that this partnership will enable us to provide our customers with the latest digital solutions and services. This partnership will enable customers in Malaysia to access H3C’s products and services more efficiently. In addition, it will help to strengthen H3C’s position as a leading provider of digital networking solutions in the region.”

Kevin Kuak, Executive Director of Fortesys said, “We are excited to be partnering with H3C and bringing their cutting-edge digital solutions to our customers in Malaysia. Furthermore, Fortesys will work closely with H3C to provide customers with support, training, and other services related to H3C products. We believe this partnership will enable us to serve our customers better and help them achieve their digital transformation goals.”

H3C’s partnership with Fortesys is a testament to its latest commitment of driving localization in global digital transformation. During its recent NAVIGATE 2023 International Business Summit, the company announced its new international business strategy — to build the localized technology innovation capabilities, enhance the localized talents empowerment, and build a localized ecosystem. On the way to the digital-first world, H3C intends to effectively embed its globalized vision and experience into localized innovation, empowerment and ecosystem, and make all countries truly benefit from digital transformation.

About H3C

H3C is an industry leader in the provision of Digital Solutions and is committed to becoming the most trusted partner to our clients in their quest for business innovation and digital transformation. H3C offers a full portfolio of Digital Infrastructure products, spanning across compute, storage, networking, security and related domains, and provides a comprehensive one-stop digital platform that includes cloud computing, big data, interconnectivity, information security, new safety, Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G solutions, as well as end-to-end technical services.

For more information about H3C, please visit http://www.h3c.com/en/

About Fortesys Sdn Bhd

Fortesys Sdn Bhd is a specialist in providing digital networking solutions and care with 15 years of innovative services experience. The company offers a wide range of advanced solutions for every digital network dilemma. The company’s corporate mission is to provide innovative, high-quality and high-value products and services to their partners and end-users while the company focuses on its market competitiveness to become a market leader. The company’s vision is to be the leading distributor of Computer Networking Solution Nationwide and offering all partners and end-users (regardless of their technical knowledge or financial capability) a chance to enjoy the benefits of the most Advanced and Innovation Technologies in the World.

