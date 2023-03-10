Creatip, a Digital Marketing Agency Earns the Award 3 Consecutive Years

SEOUL, South Korea, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Creatip (CEO Daniel Kong) was the only agency in the year 2023 to win the B2B marketing award in the Korea / Japan region.

Creatip is a leading independent digital marketing agency representing Korea and Japan for 15 years. It has been recognized for excellence in marketing performance by winning the silver award in the independent marketing agency category in 2022, the bronze award in the social media category, and the bronze award in the B2C marketing in 2021.

With the recognition, Creatip has been honored to win the Agency of the Year awards for three consecutive years in the Korea / Japan region.

Agency of the Year is the event that selects agencies with exceptional performance, creativity, and ingenuity. It is also a prestigious award hosted by Global Communications Magazine ‘Campaign Asia Pacific’.

Daniel Kong, CEO of Creatip, said, “We are delighted to win the award for the third consecutive year as an independent digital marketing agency representing Korea and Japan.”

“We will continue to do our best to deliver the best possible results through the utmost and creative performance marketing for our clients around the world who target Korea and Japan market.”

SOURCE Creatip