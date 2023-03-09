AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andela Acquires Qualified, Leading Technical Skills Assessment Platform

PRNewswire March 10, 2023

Acquisition extends platform and expands talent network to help companies build better teams globally

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Andela, the global network for remote technical talent, has acquired Qualified, the leading technical skills assessment platform to identify, qualify, and certify top engineers. Andela’s global talent community will also expand with the addition of more than 3.6M engineering users via Codewars, an online community powered by Qualified that enables technical talent to compete and improve their practical coding skills in gamified challenges.

“With the Qualified acquisition, Andela expands and accelerates our ability to source and expertly assess talent,” said Jeremy Johnson, founder and CEO of Andela. “Labor marketplaces are constrained by inefficiencies between supply, demand and quality —Qualified allows us to address those inefficiencies by providing the certified right talent at the right time. Companies will continue to trust that talent sourced through Andela has the needed skills regardless of where they live and work.”

Jake Hoffner, the Co-founder and CEO of Qualified, added, “The tech industry has historically relied on hiring practices that have proven to be ineffective. The expanded platform will allow companies to create hiring processes for software engineers that are predictive of their on-the-job performance. In addition, we provide companies and our growing tech community a bigger, broader, and better opportunity to connect globally.”

About Andela

Andela is a global talent network that connects companies with vetted, remote technical talent in emerging markets. The Andela platform helps companies scale their engineering teams up to 70% faster than internal recruiting, with a 96% match success rate.  Hundreds of leading brands like GitHub, Cloudflare, and ViacomCBS trust Andela to help build better teams quickly and cost-effectively. With a talent community in over 170 countries, Andela is backed by investors, including Generation Investment Management, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Spark Capital, and Google Ventures.

For more information about Andela, visit andela.com.

About Qualified

Qualified.io is the world’s most effective platform for assessing software engineers. Industry-leading companies like Klarna, Facebook, and Zoom reap the benefits of assessing and training talent at scale through Qualified.io‘s developer-focused platform. Built from the same team behind the developer community Codewars, Qualified.io is backed by investors such as Cornerstone OnDemand, Social Capital, and Dalus Capital. Mark Miller, Managing Partner, GHP Advisors served as an advisor to Qualified.io on the transaction.

CONTACT: Carlos Carrascal, [email protected], +1 469 638 3278

 

Andela Logo

 

SOURCE Andela

