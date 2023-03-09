Looming Aggressive Government Deadlines for Zero Emission Vehicles Underscore the Immense Scale of Challenges Facing Automakers and Suppliers to Deliver 45 Million EVs in 2030

ABI Research launches its new Electric Vehicle research service to strategically guide the automotive ecosystem through the rapidly expanding EV market opportunity

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The European Union will soon require all cars sold from 2035 to be zero emissions. China’s goal is for 50% of cars sold in 2035 to be new energy vehicles. The United States is aiming for 50% of sales in 2030 to be electric vehicles (EVs). With deadlines looming around the world to ban new sales of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles, and to prepare to deliver 45 million EVs in 2030 and 71 million in 2035, the automotive industry must promptly address a myriad of challenges, including scaling production, bringing down costs, optimizing battery lifecycles, increasing charging convenience, and managing the introduction of a significant new load to the grid. As the EV market is relatively immature, global technology intelligence firm ABI Research has launched a new Electric Vehicle research service to provide automotive industry players, innovators, and suppliers with actionable research and strategic guidance to tap into this rapidly expanding industry.

“ABI Research’s Electric Vehicle research service focuses on EV trends and technologies in passenger, commercial, and two-wheel vehicles. From scaling production to optimizing operation, and facilitating end-of-life, the Electric Vehicle research service will provide holistic coverage of the new materials, chemistries, software, and services powering the zero-emission vehicle revolution,” states James Hodgson, Principal Analyst and EV research lead at ABI Research.

The Electric Vehicle research service explores the convergence of key enabling technologies that will drive adoption of EV powertrains at scale, ranging from novel materials and battery chemistries to battery management systems, connected services, and digital twins.

The automotive industry needs to address the broader implications of the loss of the ICE, which has historically served as both a high barrier to entry and a key brand differentiator. Therefore, market incumbents must brace themselves for competition from EV-focused newcomers, as well as finding new means to define and differentiate their own brand in a post-ICE world. The Electric Vehicle research service tracks the emerging supply chain dynamics that are being driven by EV adoption, including vertical integration, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) attitudes to ownership versus partnerships, and the role of Tier One suppliers.

“The EV research service will provide complete coverage across all types of electric vehicles throughout their lifecycle and throughout the ecosystem, helping suppliers navigate the EV transition, take advantage of the opportunities presented, and move quickly to respond to emerging trends,” says Dylan Khoo, EV Industry Analyst at ABI Research.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research’s services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

[email protected]

SOURCE ABI Research