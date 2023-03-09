AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Introducing the Next Generation of Mining: The All-New Dombbit dual Mining Machine

PRNewswire March 9, 2023

HELSINKI, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dombey Electrics Co. (www.dombbit.com), a company founded in the UK in 2010,and subsequently in Finland and with Hong Kong as its production site, and withoffices all over the world, is one of the leading manufacturers of electrical andelectronic equipment.

Machine

Dombbit dual mining equipment is a powerful and efficient mining rig that allows users to mine two different cryptocurrencies at the same time. It is designed to maximize efficiency and profitability, and it is one of the most popular mining rigs on the market. The Dombbit dual mining equipment is a great choice for miners who want to maximize their profits and increase their mining power.

The Dompre is a revolutionary mining machine that is designed to be energy efficient and cost effective. It is capable of mining both Ethereum and Bitcoin simultaneously, allowing users to maximize their profits. The machine is equipped with a powerful processor and a large memory, allowing it to process transactions quickly and efficiently. Additionally, the Dompre is designed to be user friendly, making it easy to set up and use. With its advanced features, the Dompre is an ideal choice It has double sources of power, which means it can be charged both by the sun and electricity. They are made of Photovoltaic cells, which are more solid and long-lasting. The warranty on it is five years. Shipping to all parts of the world is free. See products here www.dombbit.com/products

Dombey Electrics Co was founded in 2010 by a group of cryptocurrency miners and engineers. In October 2022, Dombey Electrics Co its first product, the D200, a solar-powered mining system. The system is designed to provide miners with a reliable source of electricity, while also reducing their electricity costs.Items can be instantly returned and replaced within the designated term in the event of delivery problems, breakage, damages, or in the event that the machine is not treated properly by delivery companies. Please view more details about the terms of return here for more information www.dombbit.com/faqs/

PR Manager
James Eskola
[email protected]
(+358) 41 4001018

Bitcoin

 

SOURCE Dombey Electrics

