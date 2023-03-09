AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Hard Rock International Teams Up with Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 to Bring Exclusive Experiences and Surprises to Fans of the Franchise Worldwide

PRNewswire March 10, 2023

Guests will get a glimpse into John Wick’s lavish underworld with immersive pop-up experiences, culinary innovations, and special events with the global theatrical release on March 24

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hard Rock International announced a promotional partnership with Lionsgate, the movie and television studio behind the legendary thriller franchise John Wick, to celebrate the fourth installment in the series: John Wick: Chapter 4.

The Marquis

Hard Rock International and Lionsgate are bringing elements of John Wick’s world to life to give fans the opportunity to “Live like Wick.” These elements include a chance to win a custom-tailored suit from Paco Delgado, John Wick‘s Oscar®-nominated costume designer (Best Costume Design, The Danish Girl, 2015), premiere ticket giveaways, red carpet VIP events, and elevated culinary experiences.

“Hard Rock is incredibly excited to partner with Lionsgate on this highly anticipated film release as we continuously strive to elevate the entertainment offerings that are core to our brand’s DNA,” said Keith Sheldon, President of Hard Rock Entertainment for Hard Rock International. “Given the amazing crossover audiences, we look forward to presenting immersive events, limited time only menu and retail options, and money-can’t-buy experiences at our properties for the benefit of John Wick fans and Hard Rock guests, alike.”

Hard Rock is giving one lucky fan in the United States, United Kingdom, or Mexico the chance to “suit up” like John Wick himself with a custom-tailored suit from the film’s award-winning costume designer, Paco Delgado. The lucky fan will have a chance to enjoy an exclusive stay and experience at Hard Rock Hotel’s legendary Rock Star Suite in New York City. For more information and full rules, check out www.hardrockhotels.com/JW4suitstakes.

From March 15April 30, select Hard Rock properties across Cafe, Hotel & Casino divisions are giving fans a taste of the luxurious Continental Hotel with exclusive culinary and beverage offerings that lean into the travel themes, cocktails, and cuisine featured in the John Wick franchise. These offerings will be available at all Hard Rock Cafe locations in North America and select Hard Rock Cafes in Europe.

For more on the Hard Rock International and Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 experiences, check out @hardrockhotels @hardrockcafe and @officialhardrock on Instagram and TikTok. More information on this partnership can be found here.

 

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.