  • award and prize

REALTY ONE GROUP AGAIN NAMED BY ENTREPRENEUR AS ONE OF THE FASTEST GROWING FRANCHISORS

PRNewswire March 10, 2023

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of real estate’s most popular franchisors, once again has been named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s prestigious Fastest-Growing Franchises list.

Realty ONE Group's logo

The Las Vegas-based international completed over 100,000 real estate transactions last year at more than $40 billion worth of homes sold in the midst of a fledgling economy. The company also sold 74 new franchises as Realty ONE Group continues to double down on education offered through its proprietary ONE University (ONE.U).

We only see promise ahead as we continue to find the right partners to open new doors and as our raving fans, our real estate professionals everywhere, tell others about their success, said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group.

Realty ONE Group ranked above traditional and modern real estate franchisors and among other popular franchises that Entrepreneur says “are leveraging their ability to scale fast across the U.S. and Canada.” Realty ONE Group also claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the second year in a row on Entrepreneur’s highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500® list.

The UNBrokerage as it’s known in the industry has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, the Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, the Philippines, Singapore and Spain.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group
Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Canada, The Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, the Philippines, Spain and Singapore. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends and has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the number ONE real estate brand. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com

 

SOURCE Realty ONE Group

