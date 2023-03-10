Over 5,000 brands to spotlight the green supply chain at Tianjin’s first international automotive business event of the year

SHANGHAI, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With much to be said and done in driving sustainable transformation across the global automotive industry, many players in the international market are looking to China as a reference point for next-generation innovation and the widespread implementation of new energy.

The country is the world’s powerhouse for the new energy vehicle sector, producing an impressive 7.06 million units and selling another 6.89 million vehicles in 2022. These figures are bolstered by tax exemptions to stimulate end-user demand and policies that actively enhance supply chain efficiency and stabilise raw material prices.

China is also a leading exporter of new energy vehicles to over 70 countries and regions globally. In 2022, national brands shipped 679,000 units to the likes of Germany, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Thailand[1].

From this standpoint, the country is a clear choice for sourcing and building awareness of the new energy vehicle sector, and the Auto Maintenance and Repair Expo (AMR) offers an ideal platform to gather know-how about the new energy aftermarket. The trade fair, taking place from 23 to 26 March 2023, is known for articulating ever-present trends and turning them into profitable business opportunities on a global scale.

While themes will filter across all aspects of the show, the Green Repair & New Energy Zone takes a big leap into green development. Here, companies will offer up the most forward-looking products and services for battery maintenance, the three-electrics, ADAS calibration, insulated workshop environments, volatile organic compounds, collision repair for high-end composite materials, battery swapping facilities and more.

ANCHE, Balance, beissbarth, CEMB, Corgh, Haide, HUNTER, Luoshi, MIT, NEXION, Ravaglioli, Rotary, Tongrun, and THINKCAR are just a handful of the big brands covering 80,000 sqm of the National Convention & Exhibition Center (Tianjin).

In this regard, buyers from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership can take full advantage of the free trade agreement and reduced tariffs on related goods. Sectors that would benefit from attending the show include OEMs, auto parts, finance and insurance, institutes for research and development, training centres, dealers, repair and maintenance workshops, chain stores, cloud-based solution providers, fleet operators, logistics and transportation, tech, data management, and recycling.

In addition, attendees can build up a greater awareness of the transitioning landscape from thought leaders during the three-day exhibition. Notable events include:

The China Automotive Aftermarket Conference

The China Green Repair and Maintenance Industry Forum

Automobile new energy and air conditioning Forum

The transformation and upgrading of operators and employees in the traditional fuel vehicle maintenance and after-sales service industry to the after-sales field of new energy vehicles

Safe, Efficient, Green and Intelligent Transportation Technology Development Forum

Travelling to the Auto Maintenance and Repair Expo

Tianjin is located in the centre of the Circum-Bohai Sea Economic Zone, bordering the Bohai Sea to the east. These geographical advantages link Tianjin to Southeast Asia, which then flows out to the rest of the world.

The city is accessible from all directions by seas, land, air and rail, providing favourable conditions for business. Visitors from overseas can make full use of the three airports nearby and have the pick of travelling by private transportation, the metro and high-speed railway.

Please check the latest inbound travel requirements to Tianjin for a trade fair experience.

For more information about your arrival and stay, please visit www.amr-china.com/arrival-stay

AMR is part of Messe Frankfurt’s some 35 Mobility & Logistics cluster events. Each year, these events gather approximately 25,000 exhibitors and 830,000 visitors worldwide.

The show is organised by Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd, China National Machinery Industry International Co Ltd (Sinomachint), China Automotive Maintenance Equipment Industry Association (CAMEIA) and China Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association (CAMRA).

Please contact Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd at + 86 10 8472 8428, visit auto-maintenance.cn.messefrankfurt.com or email [email protected] for further enquiries.

[1] “China’s auto production, sales rank first globally for 14 consecutive years”, January 2023, People’s Daily Online, http://en.people.cn/n3/2023/0120/c90000-10198626.html (Retrieved: 7 March 2023)

SOURCE Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd