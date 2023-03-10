AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Huawei Unveils Four Scenario-based Solutions for Healthcare, Contributing New Ideas to Smart Hospital Construction

PRNewswire March 11, 2023

BARCELONA, Spain, March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, Huawei held a healthcare media roundtable themed “Accelerate the Digital Journey of Healthcare, Create New Value Together”. Xia Zun, President of Huawei Global Public Sector, introduced Huawei’s four scenario-based healthcare solutions and announced the first smart hospital online showcase at Huazhong University of Science and Technology Union Shenzhen Hospital, which is open for the first time to customers outside China.

Xia Zun, President of Huawei Global Public Sector (first from the right) (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

Xia Zun said, “Healthcare digital transformation is entering the deep-water zone. New digital technologies, such as 5G, F5G, AI, IoT, and cloud computing, are combined with medical engineering to support the innovations in healthcare, and speed up its development. Huawei will stay humble, work with customers and partners, who have the expertise and know-how, and step up our strategic investment to help the healthcare industry accelerate digital transformation.”

All-Optical Medical Imaging Solution for 3D Image Viewing

Huawei’s All-Optical Medical Imaging solution can load thousands of images in seconds and reconstruct the image in 3D with 4K high definition, offering a fast, stable, and intelligent experience.

Digital Pathology Solution to View 1000+ Slices in Seconds

Based on Huawei OceanStor Pacific distributed storage and lossless compression algorithms, Huawei’s Digital Pathology solution speeds up the storage and query of pathological data, and saves more than 30% storage space.

Smart Ward Solution for Intelligent and Wireless Ward Management and Services

Using 5G, IoT, and Wi-Fi technologies, Huawei Smart Ward solution help hospitals reduce management costs, and improve patient experience through healthcare IoT applications, such as IV fluids monitoring, baby theft prevention and etc.

Smart Hospital ICT Infrastructure for Ever-fast, Secure, and Long-lasting Systems

Huawei’s ICT infrastructure solution, featuring active-active DC and converged campus network will ensure that business systems can run 24*7 smoothly.

Huawei is committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. Healthcare is one of the key sectors for Huawei’s Global Public Sector business. As of now, along with over 2,000 ecosystem partners, Huawei serves more than 2,800 hospitals and medical research institutions in over 90 countries and regions worldwide.

Media enquiries please contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE Huawei

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.