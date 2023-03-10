THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI WINS “BEST HOTELS IN INDONESIA” IN DESTINASIAN READER’S CHOICE AWARDS 2023

Beachfront resort in Nusa Dua wins prestigious recognition.

DENPASAR, Indonesia, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Ritz-Carlton, Bali was voted the best hotel in Indonesia in the 2023 DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards.

Located in the prime location of Nusa Dua, the resort came first in the magazine’s 17th Readers’ Choice Awards (RCA). DestinAsian is an award-winning travel and lifestyle magazine distributed widely across Asia and the Pacific region.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition. The international recognition further affirms our leading position among discerning travelers”, said Subin Dharman, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. ‘Our Ladies and Gentlemen continue to provide the finest personal service for the comfort of our guests.”

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is set on 12.7 hectares of expansive and beautifully manicured beach-front and cliff-top land. With 313 hotel rooms, including 34 cliff-top and ocean-view villas, the luxury resort offers a dramatic location along the sweeping coastline of Nusa Dua’s southern tip. Of its many memorable features, the 180-degree unobstructed views of the Indian Ocean are undeniably a highlight, with a 70-meters high glass elevator providing guests with access to the beach, ensuring views of the lush landscape and exquisite scenery are strikingly omnipresent.

For more information, visit www.ritzcarltonbali.com and join the conversation on social media with #RCMemories.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI.

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beach-front, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, a wedding chapel, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, L.L.C.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates 88 hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. The Ritz-Carlton is the only service company to have twice earned the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, which recognizes outstanding customer service. For more information, or reservations, contact a travel professional, call toll free in the U.S. 1-800-241-3333, or visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Bali