Empowered by innovation, Huion Aims to Bring Digital Ink Solutions Worldwide

PRNewswire March 12, 2023

NEW YORK, March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huion, a leading innovator and manufacturer of digital drawing devices, is celebrating its 12th anniversary across all the platforms, including social networking sites and the official community.

Founded in 2011, Huion has grown from a startup to an industry leader in the last decade. When asked what the secret to its success is, Huion will say it is Innovation. Huion acted to provide its customers with the best products and cutting-edge technology. As a result, it rapidly developed as a global brand with a good reputation. For the time being, Huion has become a baseline of comparison in the industry, frequently recommended by communities and creatives for its great value.

Huion sticks to “Technology + Innovation” strategy

In recent years, Huion strives for a “Technology + Innovation” strategy as it expands its product line ranging from entry-level to high-end workflow, catering to a diverse range of creators and professionals.

From 2022 to 2023, Huion has introduced the industry’s largest pen tablet, Inspiroy Giano; the industry’s first pen tablet with dual dial controllers, Inspiroy Dial 2; in addition, it rolled out its first smart digital notebook, Huion Note; the intuitive Inspiroy 2 series of tablets; and the new pen computers Kamvas Studio 16 & 24, which drew much attention.

As for technological achievement, Huion introduced the latest PenTech 3.0+ to give artists a more natural writing experience. PenTech 3.0+ technology is first used on PW550 and PW550S. With the linear pressure sensitivity, the new pens will react smoothly and take the user experience to the next level.

During that time, Huion also won design awards, such as GOLDEN PIN DESIGN AWARD 2022 and Red Dot Design Award 2022. It is undeniably a form of recognition and encouragement for Huion, propelling it to greater heights.

Huion’s prospects in the near future

Huion’s mission is to bring digital ink solutions to more people around the world, allowing them to express their ideas and values with boundless imagination and creativity, regardless of their background and status. Today, Huion users come from all over the world, including Europe, Southeast Asia, North America, and Australia.

We’ve seen the power of innovation, and we still believe it’s the key to the longevity of an enterprise. In the foreseeable future, Huion will continue to innovate and lead the way in the industry.

SOURCE Huion

