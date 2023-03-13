AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Neta Auto kick-starts “overseas factory” construction after four-month preparations, globalization milestone for Chinese carmakers

PRNewswire March 13, 2023

BANGKOK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A ground-breaking ceremony was held on March 10 for Neta Auto (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Plant, which will become a major manufacturing base of Neta Auto to produce and export right-hand-drive electric vehicles to ASEAN. The carmaker also signed a cooperation agreement with Thailand’s Bangchan General Assembly Co., Ltd. (BGAC). under which both sides will jointly build a modern EV assembly base. They will also partner to enhance staff skill sustainability and create an EV ecosystem in Thailand. These two moves suggest Neta Auto has entered a new stage of rapid, sound development in the ASEAN and a milestone for its globalization development.

Situated in Khan Na Yao, Bangkok, the Plant is Neta Auto’s first overseas factory, and also the first plant of China EV startups in Thailand. Consisting of three workshops for welding, painting and assembly, the facility will feature optimized plant design and innovative process technologies based on the concept of lean and intelligent manufacture, saving resources and increasing quality and efficiency. The plant may be put into production by late January 2024 as a model international factory intelligently making new-energy vehicles.

Zhang Yong, Co-founder and CEO of Neta Auto, and Vunchai, Chairman of BGAC, attended the event, witnessing Neta Auto’s ushering in a new journey for globalization.

Mr Zhang said: “Significantly, the Thailand plant will be a major base for us to produce and export RHD EVs to the ASEAN. Since we will begin construction of several world-class intelligent EV manufacturing bases simultaneously, our capacity will be expanded, supporting our globalization development. We also plan to enter more countries in the Middle East, the European Union and other regions, making Neta Auto a brand recognized and trusted by global consumers.”

Vunchai also shared his expectations on the partnership. “We make a critical step in sustainable transport through the collaboration. We also expect to bring people opportunities and accelerate development of the EV sector in Thailand, leveraging the partnership.”

Neta Auto was among top 20 global new-energy passenger vehicle manufacturers by volume in 2022, ranking 1st among EV startups by annual sales volume. Neta V, the first model launched by the carmaker in Thailand, ranked second by registration among BEVs in Thailand. The ceremony showcases China’s upgraded intelligent vehicle manufacture capabilities and Neta Auto’s brand power.

SOURCE Neta Auto

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.