Qritive Launches QAi Prostate: Advanced AI-Powered Prostate Cancer Diagnosis Tool for Pathologists

QAi Prostate leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to accurately identify and classify malignant and benign areas in prostate biopsies, improving diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Qritive, a leading provider of digital pathology solutions, announced the launch of a new AI (Artificial Intelligence) module, QAi Prostate, for prostate cancer diagnosis. Using advanced machine learning algorithms, QAi Prostate analyzes whole slide images of prostate core needle biopsies, identifies prostatic adenocarcinoma region, and segments and classifies them into benign and malignant areas.

Prostate adenocarcinoma is the most common form of prostate cancer, accounting for approximately 90% of all prostate cases. QAi Prostate is a powerful tool that utilizes both whole slide images and regions of interest (ROI) for screening adenocarcinoma. After identifying and classifying the benign and malignant tumor areas in biopsy tissue samples, it provides a detailed summary explaining the tumor size and percentage for each slide or ROI. This helps pathologists make a more informed and accurate diagnosis quickly, thereby reducing time to treatment for patients.

Capabilities central to the QAi Prostate module include:

Intelligent AI-based tumor classification: Distinct segmentation boundaries to segregate the benign and malignant areas provide clear visual representation for quicker assessment by the pathologists.

Distinct segmentation boundaries to segregate the benign and malignant areas provide clear visual representation for quicker assessment by the pathologists. Enriched and Detailed AI summary: Analyzed key parameters are represented in user-friendly graphical and tabular forms for ease of use by pathologists and clinicians.

Analyzed key parameters are represented in user-friendly graphical and tabular forms for ease of use by pathologists and clinicians. Automated screening: Once a lab’s cases are uploaded, the QAi Prostate module analyzes the cases and can automatically initiate screening, triage, and prioritization of cases for pathologists’ final review, increasing their productivity.

QAi Prostate was developed using a rich dataset and has undergone testing and validation to ensure its clinical metrics and reliability. It can work with any standard digital pathology system and can be easily integrated into existing workflows using Open API interface through a customizable middleware. It includes secured communication using standard SSL encryption and the middleware as a single point of entry with role-based access to ensure advanced security and compliance. QAi Prostate can be deployed for research use or as laboratory developed test only. It is currently not approved by the FDA or CE marked.

“We are excited to introduce this new AI module for prostate cancer diagnosis,” said Dr. Kaveh Taghipour, CTO of Qritive. “QAi Prostate has been developed using millions of data points and thousands of hours of expert knowledge. This technology has the potential to improve the accuracy and speed of prostate cancer diagnosis significantly, leading to better outcomes for patients.”

The launch of QAi Prostate is part of Qritive’s ongoing commitment to innovation to provide the best clinical AI solutions for cancer diagnosis and advance health equity. The company is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals across the globe with AI-powered solutions to operate collaboratively at the peak of their performance despite complexity and distance.

For more information about QAi Prostate, please visit Qritive’s website.

About Qritive

Headquartered in Singapore, with operations in US & India, Qritive is a breakthrough Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution developer that is advancing digital pathology for cancer diagnosis and improving health outcomes with the assistance of AI based solutions. Qritive expands on deep learning technology to provide automated interpretation of pathology tests for time and resource-strapped medical imaging professionals – enabling faster diagnosis and reducing time to treatment for patients. Qritive is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals across the globe with AI-powered solutions to operate collaboratively at the peak of their performance despite complexity and distance.

SOURCE Qritive