AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

Xinhua Silk Road: SEG Solar completes acquisition of 2GW PV module manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas

PRNewswire March 20, 2023

HOUSTON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SEG Solar (SEG) announced that it has closed on the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, USA, capable of producing more than 2GW of photovoltaic (PV) modules annually.  

The plant consists of approximately 145,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space and 16,000 square feet of office space. The facility will be equipped with three state-of-the-art production lines that will allow SEG to produce both TOPCON and high-efficiency N type PV modules with 182mm or 210mm solar cells. SEG intends to source some components for the modules produced at the factory from local suppliers. Production at the facility is expected to begin in Q1 2024.

SEG’s aggregate total investment in the facility is expected to reach over 60 million US dollars including equipment and facility improvements. SEG will begin to move its global headquarters and administrative support functions to the facility before the end of 2023. The plant is expected to create as many as 500 new jobs in the local Houston area.

“SEG is excited to establish a manufacturing base in Texas and is looking forward to serving the US market with more domestic production,” said SEG’s Vice President and CLO Michael Eden. “This facility will help to sustain low carbon, eco centric energy independence in the US for future generations. “

Founded in 2016, SEG is committed to providing cost-effective and reliable solar energy solutions in the US market. By the end of 2024, SEG is expected to ship more than 2GW of PV modules annually.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/333265.html 

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.