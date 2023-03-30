AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arctech Harvests Largest Solar Project in Azerbaijan

PRNewswire March 31, 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Arctech, the world’s leading solar tracking and racking solution provider, announced it has harvested a 312 MW project providing SkyLine II solar tracker in Azerbaijan, the largest solar project in the country. 

As the biggest solar project in the country covering 550 hectares, the project is located in the Southwest of Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, and 12 km away from the coastal line which requires C3/C4 anti-corrosion level tracking equipment. The average estimated annual electricity generation is 500 million kw/h. 

According to a report published by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, the potential contribution of solar power in Azerbaijan stands at a total of 8,000 MW. 

The Azerbaijani government also plans to transform the liberated Karabakh (Garabagh) and East Zangazur regions fully into a “Netto Zero Emission” Zone as a priority within the ongoing reconstruction and development projects, as well as reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40 percent by 2050. 

In order to effectively cope with the complex environment, Arctech has applied low-alloy structural steel. SkyLine II adopts H-shaped steel with an advanced level of rigidity, and the steel used has been applied with hot-dip galvanized, pre-galvanized, and other anti-corrosive treatments, ensuring that the product can meet the requirements of C3 or C4 anti-corrosion requirement throughout the entire service life of 25 years.

SkyLine II is a flagship product with a peculiar edge in the global market. The first 1P (one-in-portrait) tracker designed with a pentagonal torque tube and synchronous multi-point drive mechanism enables a new possibility of designing the plant using trackers with identical pile configurations, overcoming the uncertainty faced in the early stage of plant design and construction.

The synchronous multi-point drive mechanism technology rigidifies the tracker to the point of enabling 0deg wind stow mode, hence reducing the difference of wind pressure and post loads between the exterior and interior of the PV plant. By doing so, Skyline II enables a new possibility of designing the plant using trackers with identical pile configurations, overcoming the uncertainty faced in the early stage of plant design and construction. 

SOURCE Arctech

