Guidepoint opens its Beijing office, marking 7 years of consistent growth in China

BEIJING, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Guidepoint, a leading global expert network, announced today the opening of its newest office in Beijing, expanding its China footprint.

“We are thrilled to share news of our new office in Beijing. It is a testament to our commitment to clients in Greater China. We have an ambitious growth plan as a company, and the opening of our Beijing office is the next phase of this journey, as we continue to expand our ability to provide high-touch service throughout the region.”, said Hakan Sundstrom, Guidepoint’s Managing Director and Head of Asia-Pacific.

Guidepoint’s new Beijing office will be located at the Beijing Kerry Center, an iconic presence in the heart of Chaoyang District. Many of China’s largest companies, as well as some of the world’s top 500 companies that have invested in China, have their headquarters located in the district.

Led by Yanni Yang, Guidepoint’s Director, Head of China, the Guidepoint Beijing office is poised to become a critical service hub to China’s leading corporations, financial institutions, and consulting firms.

“Our strong presence in China and extensive global network make Guidepoint an indispensable resource for business leaders as they emerge from the pandemic and seek opportunities for the next wave of growth. Clients will benefit from Guidepoint’s increased ability to provide seamless services, the flexibility to offer customized research solutions, and dedicated support on the ground as our team continues to grow.” said Yanni.

