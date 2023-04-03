AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Freepoint Commodities Announces Jeffrey Wang as Head of Freepoint Asia

PRNewswire April 3, 2023

STAMFORD, Conn., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Freepoint Commodities (“Freepoint”) announced today that Jeffrey Wang/Wang Le (王乐) has been named as Head of Freepoint Asia.

Mr. Wang comes to Freepoint with 20 years of experience in the energy and commodities business. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs where he was a managing director heading J. Aron & Company’s APEJ commodity sales team in Singapore. In that role, Mr. Wang lead the team’s growth strategy and product development, including fostering and managing all senior corporate and institutional client relationships. He was also a key leader of the firm’s Greater China growth plan and helped establish Goldman’s onshore business.

Before Goldman Sachs, Mr. Wang worked in Morgan Stanley’s Commodities Marketing and Crude Trading businesses. He initially was responsible for covering Chinese and Korean clients’ commodities-related hedging and proprietary trading requirements. Mr. Wang later built and managed the company’s physical crude trading book in Asia.

Prior to that, Mr. Wang held several roles at BP in trading analytics, control, and optimization for various product lines.

“We are excited to have Jeff at the helm of Freepoint’s Asia business as we continue to expand in the Asia/Pacific region,” said David Messer, CEO of Freepoint. “His enthusiasm, entrepreneurial spirit, wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership in developing commodities businesses and building client relationships in the region will be instrumental in our continued growth.”

Mr. Wang graduated from Tsinghua University in China with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, concentrating in management information systems, and he earned a master’s degree in management from the same institution, concentrating in innovation strategy and economics.

About Freepoint

Founded in 2011, Freepoint is based in Stamford, CT with over 550 employees worldwide. Freepoint is a global commodities merchant of physical commodities providing customers with physical supply and logistics chain management and services, together with eco-friendly products and solutions.

Media Contact

Paige Thornton
RF|Binder
212-994-7554
[email protected]

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/freepoint-commodities-announces-jeffrey-wang-as-head-of-freepoint-asia-301787903.html

SOURCE Freepoint Commodities LLC

