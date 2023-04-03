National Reconnaissance Office Awards Contract Extension to Kleos

SYDNEY, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kleos Space Inc, a subsidiary of Kleos Space S.A (ASX:KSS), a space-powered defence & intelligence technology company, has been awarded the Stage Two option on its current contract with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) as part of the Strategic Commercial Enhancements Broad Agency Announcement (SCE BAA) Framework.

The NRO is responsible for maintaining global vigilance in times of peace and war. It develops, acquires, launches, and operates innovative space-based surveillance and reconnaissance systems that collect and deliver intelligence to enhance U.S. national security.

After a multiple-phase proposal process, Kleos was previously awarded the NRO’s Strategic Commercial Enhancements BAA Framework Stage One contract, which focused on the modeling and simulation of Kleos’ capabilities to support the U.S. Government’s current and future commercial radio frequency (RF) reconnaissance needs. The NRO’s SCE Framework continuously evaluates new and emerging commercial capabilities and providers.

Under the Stage Two effort, Kleos will provide insights into how to optimize evolving commercial RF geolocation capability to enhance and augment existing capabilities in a persistent, resilient, cost-effective manner with products that are also easily shareable across the U.S. Government, international partners, and allies.

The newly awarded Second Stage emphasizes tasking, data collection, and direct delivery of data to end-users. The NRO also exercised an option for future purchases of Kleos data and products to support extended development and experimentation.

About Kleos Space (ASX:KSS)

Kleos is a global space-powered defence & intelligence technology Company with operations in Luxembourg, the U.S. and U.K. Kleos uses RF sensors in Space to collect radio transmissions (RF Data) in key areas of interest around the globe. Collected data is processed through Kleos’ proprietary processing platform delivering an intelligence output in order to efficiently uncover and expose activity on land and sea. Intelligence product customers, including analytics and intelligence entities, license data on a subscription basis (Data-as-a-Service aka DaaS), for government and commercial use cases – aiding better and faster decision making. For more information visit: www.kleos.space

