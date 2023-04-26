AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Frost & Sullivan Opens Nominations for Itron Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards

PRNewswire April 26, 2023

Utility and city industry participants striving to reduce waste through technological innovation are welcome to apply

SAN ANTONIO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce the call for nominations for its annual Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards in collaboration with Itron. Utilities and cities offering innovative products and services to minimize the waste of electric, gas, and/or water are invited to submit nominations for their sustainable efforts by August 18, 2023.

To nominate your company for consideration and view previous winners, click here:

https://hub.frost.com/excellenceawards/

The unique and distinguished Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards categories include:

  • Excellence in Resourcefulness–Energy: The Excellence in Resourcefulness Award recognizes a utility or city’s ability to successfully implement technology and/or behavioral change in a way that measurably reduces electricity and/or natural gas waste.
  • Excellence in Resourcefulness–Water: The Excellence in Resourcefulness Award recognizes a utility or city’s ability to successfully implement technology and/or behavioral change in a way that measurably reduces water loss or waste.

“Climate disruption and an aging infrastructure have exposed clear threats to the integrity of our water and electric infrastructures, and the number of regions immune to these threats is shrinking. Recently, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change raised the alarm that drastic reduction of GHG is needed to remain below threshold of 1.5°C to avoid irreversible damage caused by climate change. This is forcing cities, municipalities, and utilities to take proactive steps to implement climate mitigation as well as climate adaption strategies.” said Farah Saeed, energy advisory research director at Frost & Sullivan.

For each award category, Frost & Sullivan’s selection process includes in-depth research and interviews followed by evaluating utilities and cities against industry best practices and the decision criteria, including societal and business impact.

Societal impact indicators include improving customer awareness and participation, enabling behavioral change to reduce waste through customer engagement and technology-driven programs, and yielding impressive waste reduction that benefits the overall served community.

Business impact indicators include drafting a clear vision to address excessive waste through technology implementation, achieving operational effectiveness through a successful sustainability strategy, and strengthening a utility’s or city’s brand image as a sustainability leader.

Frost & Sullivan will contact nominees for the interview portion of the selection process. The winners in each category will be announced and recognized on Wednesday, October 25 at Itron Inspire.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely, and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters, and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas, and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety, and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today’s market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

