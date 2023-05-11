AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

CEAT Ambernath plant receives five-star grading in British Safety Council Audit

PRNewswire May 11, 2023

CEAT Specialty (division of CEAT Tires) is proud to announce that its Ambernath facility has received a Five Star rating in the Occupational Health and Safety Audit conducted by the British Safety Council

MUMBAI, India, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The company’s Ambernath plant underwent a comprehensive, quantified, and robust evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes and practices. The audit process included documentation review, interviews with senior management, employees and other key stakeholders, together with sampling of operational activities.

CEAT_Specialty_Tires_Logo

Mike Robinson, CEO British Safety Council, said: “The award of a five-star grading following our occupational best practice Health and Safety Audit is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation which is committed to continual improvement in its health and safety arrangements and managing risks to workers’ health, safety and wellbeing.”

Amit Tolani– Chief Executive, CEAT Specialty added “We are delighted to announce that we have been awarded a Five Star rating by the British Safety Council Occupational Health and Safety Audit. This accomplishment highlights our firm dedication to ensuring the safety and welfare of our employees and stakeholders. We aim at constant enhancement of our health and safety management systems to uphold our standing as a best practice organization.”

About CEAT

CEAT was established in 1924 in Turin, Italy. Today, it is one of India’s leading tire manufacturers, and CEAT tires are sold in more than 115 countries worldwide.          

The brand came to India in 1958, and later became part of the RPG Group. RPG is among the top business houses in India, with a group turnover of $3.6 billion.

In the specialty segment, CEAT manufactures farm, mining, and earthmover, industrial, and construction equipment tires, as well as special application off road tires. For more information, visit https://www.ceatspecialty.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ceat-ambernath-plant-receives-five-star-grading-in-british-safety-council-audit-301821365.html

SOURCE CEAT Limited

