Asian Games Launch “Go Hangzhou”, the 2nd Installment in the “Asian Games, Hangzhou Charms” Trilogy

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On 20th August 2023, the Hangzhou Asian Games released the second short film in the “Asian Games, Hangzhou Charms” trilogy, “Asian Games Go Hangzhou”.

Hangzhou, known as the internet capital of China has undergone a comprehensive urban upgrade in preparation for the Asian Games. The short film demonstrates the development of Hangzhou and co-host cities, from infrastructure and transportation, sustainability and digitization, to community fitness and regeneration. Like the first one, “Asian Games Go Hangzhou” also is a stop motion animation, which is produced by decorative paper cutting. Culture is once again embedded deep within the story, ensuring the traditional Chinese folk art, paper cutting, is integral to the creative design.

The story begins through the screen of a smartphone, which comes alive taking the audience on an immersive journey that showcases a moment in time, where Hangzhou and other co-host cities are green and smart, are preparing to host the Asian Games, demonstrating the innovation and technology that support the Games and enhance the lives of local communities.

“Asian Games Go Hangzhou” highlights the tremendous upgrade and regeneration program that has been deployed over the past year, ensuring these preparations will have a long term impact on the city, positioning Hangzhou and co-host cities as modern and green cities at the forefront of technology and culture, a future must see for any international visitor to China.”

The third and final installment, “Asian Games In Hangzhou” will focus on the “Asian Games for Brand and Legacy”, and will be launched in the near future.

SOURCE Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee