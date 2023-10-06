AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Celebrates Beacons of Vietnam’s Resurgence

PRNewswire October 6, 2023

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Asia is pleased to honor 65 remarkable business leaders and enterprises who have demonstrated unrivaled dedication to shaping a resurgent Asia at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 Vietnam Chapter. Organized annually in 16 markets by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the Awards presents Asia’s largest award networking platform. Themed “Capturing Opportunities in a Resurgent Asia”, the APEA 2023 aims to utilize its influential platform to accelerate Vietnam’s economic resurgence by encouraging enterprises to take advantage of Asia’s post-pandemic recovery and view it as an opportune time for growth.

The award recipients were selected from over 300 nominees through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Since 2007, the Awards has been organized all over the region with past recipients comprising TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Thailand’s Somphote Ahunai, Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon, Hong Kong’s Lui Che-Woo and Lawrence Ho, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, Taiwan’s Douglas Tong Hsu, and the Philippines’ Dennis Anthony Uy.

Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia stated in his welcome address, “In this transformative era, as the world continues to grapple with the repercussions of the global pandemic, the spotlight shines brighter than ever on Vietnam. We find ourselves at a critical juncture, where seizing opportunities in the post-pandemic era is not just a choice but a necessity. It is a call to action that beckons us to embrace cross-border collaboration and innovation as essential tools for progress”.

Among the notable awardees of the Master Entrepreneur category are Tran Hung Huy, Chairman of the BOD of Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Pham Viet Anh, Chairman of the BOD of PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation, and Thai Huong, General Director of Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank, whose leadership and commitment to driving their respective organizations to success truly epitomize the pinnacle of innovation, vision, and relentless determination in the business world.

Further exceptional awardees include SkyX Solar Joint Stock Company and NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam under the Fast Enterprise Category, BaoViet Life Corporation and Shiseido Cosmetics VietNam Co., Ltd under the Inspirational Brand category, and Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), DatVietVAC Group Holdings, and Vinhomes Joint Stock Company under the Corporate Excellence category.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Vietnam Chapter is supported by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam and the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, with Snowball Joint Stock Company as the Official Implementation Partner. PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distribution Partner and Dailywire.asia and SME Magazine are the media partners.

FULL RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2023 VIETNAM CHAPTER 

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY

NAME

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

Tran Hung Huy

Chairman of the BOD

Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)

Financial Services

Thai Huong

Hero of Labour – General Director

Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Financial Services

Ly Anh Duy Quang

Member of the BOD

GREENFEED Vietnam Corporation

Agriculture

Lam Thanh Kim

CEO

M.O.I Cosmetics Company Limited

Consumer Goods

Phan Thanh Vinh

General Director

MFast (Digital JSC.)

Financial Services

Ly Huy Sang

CEO

Minh Long I Co., Ltd

Manufacturing

Tran Ngo Phuc Vu

Chairman of the BOD

Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Financial Services

Pham Viet Anh

Chairman of the BOD

PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation

Transportation & Logistics

Le Duc Huy

General Director

Simexco Daklak Ltd.

Agriculture

Samresh Kumar

Founder, Chairman and CEO

SkyX Solar Joint Stock Company

Energy

Do Vinh Quang

Vice Chairman cum Deputy CEO

T&T Group Joint Stock Company

Property Development

 

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

Beyond Communication Joint Stock Company

Media & Entertainment

BIDV-SuMi TRUST Leasing Company., Ltd.

Financial Services

FireGroup Technology

Telecommunications & ICT

KBTG Vietnam Company Limited

Financial Services

Kien Long Commercial Joint – Stock Bank

Financial Services

M.O.I Cosmetics Company Limited

Consumer Goods

NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam

Technology

Newage Distribution And Project Support Joint Stock Company

Trading & Wholesaling

Sacombank Leasing Company Limited

Financial Services

SkyX Solar Joint Stock Company

Energy

Society Pass Inc

e-Commerce

Spartronics Vietnam Co., Ltd

Manufacturing

 

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

Appota Corporation

Technology

Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)

Financial Services

BaoViet Life Corporation

Financial Services

COCOON

Consumer Goods

Dai-ichi Life Vietnam

Financial Services

DOIDEP

Food & Beverage

Drip Hydration Vietnam

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Duy Tan Plastics Manufacturing Corporation

Manufacturing

Faslink JSC

Manufacturing

Kien Long Commercial Joint – Stock Bank

Financial Services

Minh Long I Co., Ltd

Manufacturing

Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Financial Services

National Citizen Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Financial Services

Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank)

Financial Services

Shiseido Cosmetics VietNam Co., Ltd

Retail

Trung Nguyen E-Coffee

Food & Beverage

Viet First Securities Corporation (VFS)

Financial Services

Vinhomes Joint Stock Company

Property Development

VitaDairy Vietnam Joint Stock Company

Consumer Goods

VNG Corporation (VNG)

Telecommunications & ICT

 

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

ABC Vietnam Joint Stock Company

Agriculture

Airports Corporation of Vietnam – ACV

Transportation & Logistics

Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)

Financial Services

Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Financial Services

Bamboo Capital Group

Energy

Base Enterprise Joint Stock Company (Base.vn)

Telecommunications & ICT

Ben Tre Import Export Joint – Stock Corporation (BETRIMEX)

Agriculture

BIDV MetLife Insurance LLC

Financial Services

Binh Tien Consumer Goods Manufacturing Limited Company (Biti’s)

Consumer Goods

BMB Steel

Construction

Dai-ichi Life Vietnam

Financial Services

DatVietVAC Group Holdings

Media & Entertainment

Dong Tay Promotion Corporation

Media & Entertainment

GREENFEED Vietnam Corporation

Agriculture

Handong Engineering & Construction Joint Stock Company (Handong E&C)

Construction

IPP Travel Retail

Retail

KB Securities Vietnam Joint Stock Company (KBSV)

Financial Services

Khai Hoan Land Group Joint Stock Company

Property Development

Lien Viet Post Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LPBank)

Financial Services

Medlatec Group

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB BANK)

Financial Services

New Toyo (Vietnam) Aluminium Paper Packaging Co., Ltd

Manufacturing

Olam Vietnam

Agriculture

PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation

Transportation & Logistics

Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank)

Financial Services

Saigon – Hanoi Insurance Corporation

Financial Services

Signify Vietnam Limited

Electric & Electronics

Simexco Daklak Ltd.

Agriculture

Sodexo Pass Vietnam

Professional & Business Services

T&T Group Joint Stock Company

Property Development

TNG Holdings Vietnam

Property Development

Transport and Industry Development Investment Joint Stock Company (Tracodi)

Construction

Vi Na Dai Viet Import Export Joint Stock Company

Agriculture

Vietnam Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank – Vietbank

Financial Services

Vinapharm

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Vinhomes Joint Stock Company

Property Development

VitaDairy Vietnam Joint Stock Company

Consumer Goods

Wipro Consumer Care Vietnam

Consumer Goods

 

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-asia-pacific-enterprise-awards-2023-celebrates-beacons-of-vietnams-resurgence-301949280.html

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

