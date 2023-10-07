AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Asian Games mascot “Three Little Ones” steals spotlight at Hangzhou Asian Games

PRNewswire October 7, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — “Memories of Jiangnan”, the mascots of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, composed of Chenchen, Congcong and Lianlian, are deeply loved by netizens and known as “The Three Little Ones”.

As soon as “The Three Little Ones” appeared at the Main Media Center, they attracted both domestic and international media to interact with each other, creating a joyous occasion full of happy smiling journalists, who have fallen in love with the mascots.

They even set off a wave of exchanging pins. A variety of limited edition badges of “The Three Little Ones” are rare and difficult to get, making it one of the most in demand pins from collectors and traders alike.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/asian-games-mascot-three-little-ones-steals-spotlight-at-hangzhou-asian-games-301950113.html

SOURCE Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee

