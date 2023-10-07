AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A fusion of sports and design–journalists at home and abroad appreciate Asian Games aesthetics

PRNewswire October 8, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On the afternoon of October 3, at the invitation of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee, more than 20 Chinese and foreign media journalists went to the China Design Museum of the China Academy of Art to watch the “Society, Public, Culture——The International Visual Design Exhibition of Sports”, feel the integration and collision of sports and art design, and experience the unique charm of Asian Games aesthetics.

The exhibition is divided into three sections: “Sport and Society”, “Sport and public” and “Sport and design”. The exhibits include classic sports posters at home and abroad, visual design proposals for the Hangzhou Asian Games, and thematic graphic interactive installations, aiming to showcase the profound impact of sports development on society, the public and culture.

At the event, Chinese and foreign media reporters had a cordial and in-depth exchange with Dr. Zhang Chunyan, director of China Design Museum, Professor Song Jianming, design director of Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee, and Cai Shiwei, major curator of the exhibition, which further enhanced their understanding of the visual design of sports and Oriental aesthetics contained in the aesthetic system of the Asian Games.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/a-fusion-of-sports-and-designjournalists-at-home-and-abroad-appreciate-asian-games-aesthetics-301950127.html

SOURCE Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

