Xinhua Silk Road: Xinhua-Hengshan Astragalus Membranaceus Market Index unveiled in China’s Shanxi

BEIJING, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Xinhua-Hengshan Astragalus Membranaceus Market Index was recently unveiled in Hunyuan County, north China’s Shanxi Province.

The index, jointly compiled by China Economic Information Service (CEIS) and Hunyuan CountyPeople’s Government, aims to provide a new way to understand the development and industry characteristics of Hunyuan Astragalus membranaceus industry and promote its digital transformation.

Astragalus membranaceus (Huang Qi) is a well-known traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). As the hometown of Astragalus membranaceus in China, Hunyuan County has a history of more than 1500 years of picking and processing the medicine. Up to now, Hunyuan County can produce 25 million kilograms of Astragalus membranaceus per year, with an output value of more than 500 million yuan.

In recent years, Hunyuan County has accelerated the development of modern agriculture, and focused on promoting the standardized cultivation of Astragalus membranaceus, ecological aquaculture and rural tourism.

In 2022, the added value of Hunyuan County’s primary production, the per capita disposable income of local farmers, and the processing income of agricultural products all reached a record high. Among them, the Astragalus membranaceus cultivation system was included in the seventh batch of China’s important agricultural cultural heritage list, said Zhao Yuqing, head of Hunyuan County.

Hunyuan County has taken Hengshan Astragalus membranaceus as a breakthrough in the health industry in recent years, such as creating the country’s first Astragalus membranaceus cultural industrial park, and cooperating with university research teams, enterprises to develop Astragalus membranaceus tea, drinks and other products, which received good market response.

The Xinhua-Hengshan Astragalus Membranaceus Market Index aims to comprehensively and objectively reflect the market information of all links of Hunyuan Astragalus membranaceus industry chain, accurately and timely reflect market trends, provide trading reference for the market, and improve resource allocation capabilities.

