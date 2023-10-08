AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Xinhua Silk Road: Xinhua-Hengshan Astragalus Membranaceus Market Index unveiled in China’s Shanxi

PRNewswire October 8, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Xinhua-Hengshan Astragalus Membranaceus Market Index was recently unveiled in Hunyuan County, north China’s Shanxi Province.

The index, jointly compiled by China Economic Information Service (CEIS) and Hunyuan CountyPeople’s Government, aims to provide a new way to understand the development and industry characteristics of Hunyuan Astragalus membranaceus industry and promote its digital transformation.

Astragalus membranaceus (Huang Qi) is a well-known traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). As the hometown of Astragalus membranaceus in China, Hunyuan County has a history of more than 1500 years of picking and processing the medicine. Up to now, Hunyuan County can produce 25 million kilograms of Astragalus membranaceus per year, with an output value of more than 500 million yuan.

In recent years, Hunyuan County has accelerated the development of modern agriculture, and focused on promoting the standardized cultivation of Astragalus membranaceus, ecological aquaculture and rural tourism.

In 2022, the added value of Hunyuan County’s primary production, the per capita disposable income of local farmers, and the processing income of agricultural products all reached a record high. Among them, the Astragalus membranaceus cultivation system was included in the seventh batch of China’s important agricultural cultural heritage list, said Zhao Yuqing, head of Hunyuan County.

Hunyuan County has taken Hengshan Astragalus membranaceus as a breakthrough in the health industry in recent years, such as creating the country’s first Astragalus membranaceus cultural industrial park, and cooperating with university research teams, enterprises to develop Astragalus membranaceus tea, drinks and other products, which received good market response.

The Xinhua-Hengshan Astragalus Membranaceus Market Index aims to comprehensively and objectively reflect the market information of all links of Hunyuan Astragalus membranaceus industry chain, accurately and timely reflect market trends, provide trading reference for the market, and improve resource allocation capabilities.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336334.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-xinhua-hengshan-astragalus-membranaceus-market-index-unveiled-in-chinas-shanxi-301950166.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.