AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

LONGi displays its Hi-MO series modules at the IGEM Exhibition in Malaysia

PRNewswire October 8, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — LONGi showcased its high-efficiency Hi-MO series modules at the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM 2023) in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from October 4 to 6, 2023. Focused on the applications of green technology, environmental protection, and renewable energy, IGEM is an ideal platform for solution providers and green energy companies to enter the rapidly expanding ASEAN market.

At the exhibition, LONGi unveiled its new flagship product, the Hi-MO 7 series, featuring HPDC cell technology, under the theme “Leading the Best to LIGHT Green Future”. Of particular note is the module with the new standard size of 2382*1134mm, which adheres to the 72-cell format to ensure product quality and electrical compatibility. Delivering N-type modules with 600W+ power output, the new series boasts a conversion efficiency of up to 22.5% and a maximum power output of 610W. It offers superior performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, garnering significant attention and favor from customers in Southeast Asia.

Another exhibition highlight was the first appearance of the upgraded Hi-MO X6 module, which features advanced HPBC cell technology. These modules boast higher conversion efficiencies and lower LCOE compared to traditional modules. With an efficiency of up to 23.3% in mass production, the Hi-MO X6 modules represent a significant milestone for the globally distributed market.

On the first day of the exhibition, LONGi won the “Best Sustainable Booth” award from the organizer of IGEM 2023. The award highlights the organizer’s recognition of LONGi’s sustainable development performance, as well as the affirmation of LONGi’s brand and global influence.

Malaysia, known for its abundant solar resources and government initiatives towards a green economy, has become one of the world’s most vibrant photovoltaic markets. LONGi aims to deepen its presence in Malaysia and contribute to the growth of the photovoltaic industry and renewable energy development. Through continuous technological innovation and commitment to quality, LONGi seeks to lead the industry and facilitate greater breakthroughs in energy transformation in Southeast Asia.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/longi-displays-its-hi-mo-series-modules-at-the-igem-exhibition-in-malaysia-301950180.html

SOURCE LONGi

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.