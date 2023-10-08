AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
JA Solar and Samsung C&T Cement Partnership with Signing of New Strategic Cooperation Agreement

PRNewswire October 8, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Seong Kon Kim, Vice President and Renewables ENG Team Leader of Samsung C&T CORPORATION (Engineering and Construction Group), paid a visit to JA Solar’s Beijing Headquarters on August 28th. During the visit, a significant milestone was achieved as JA Solar and Samsung C&T signed a strategic cooperation agreement, spanning from 2023 to 2025. The contracts were signed by Yang Aiqing, the Rotating President of JA Solar, and Kim, Vice President of Samsung C&T, solidifying the partnership between the two organizations.

JA Solar and Samsung C&T Cement Partnership with Signing of New Strategic Cooperation Agreement (PRNewsfoto/JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.)

During the meeting, Kim stated that JA Solar, as a leading enterprise in the photovoltaic (PV) industry, has played an important role in promoting the global green energy transformation process. Previously, JA Solar has supplied high-efficiency modules for Samsung C&T’s key PV projects, such as the 88MW PV project in Mangilao of Guam and the Qatar 875MW PV power plant project, which shows that the two parties have yielded fruitful results. Samsung C&T extends heartfelt appreciation to JA Solar for its invaluable support in past collaborations. The company is eager to enhance communication channels, fostering even stronger ties between the two parties. Samsung C&T is committed to exploring additional areas of cooperation, seeking opportunities that promote resource complementarity and mutually beneficial development.

Yang warmly welcomed the visit of Samsung C&T. He stated that at present, low-carbon development and green transformation have become a global consensus, and PV, a key driver of growth in the new energy sector, has great potential for development in the future. Since the signing of the global strategic cooperation agreement in 2019, Samsung C&T and JA Solar have achieved remarkable cooperation results, contributing to the early realization of the global carbon neutrality goal. JA Solar is honored to sign a strategic cooperation agreement with Samsung C&T again, and will continue to serve Samsung C&T with reliable and high-efficiency products and services in the future. Building upon the foundation of past cooperation and a strong bond of friendship, JA Solar is excited about the prospect of collaborating with Samsung C&T to drive the successful realization of additional significant PV projects. By working together, both companies aim to make substantial contributions towards the construction of a zero-carbon world.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

