Chula Endorses Cultural Capital Development Model Paving the Way for Cultural Tourism

PRNewswire October 9, 2023

Chula plays a part in developing the local economy by endorsing a systematic and comprehensive cultural capital development model from fiber and textile innovations to fashion design, to the promotion of creative economy and tourism leading to sustainable community development.

BANGKOK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Textiles are a part of the cultural artifacts that reflect the identity and heritage that various ethnic groups passed down from generation to generation, but have now become nothing but souvenir items or garments worn on special occasions. 

To ensure the survival of this valuable cultural heritage, Professor Dr. Patcha U-Tiswannakul, Head of the Fashion and Creative Arts Research Unit (FAC-RU), Department of Creative Arts, Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts, Chulalongkorn University an outstanding national researcher in Philosophy for 2023, from the National Research Council, has initiated “the lifestyle product industrial innovation from Nan Province to the World to Promote Creative Tourism (2020-2022)”. 

According to Prof. Dr. Patcha “Thailand is rich in its diverse, and unique forms of cultural capital scattered around the country. Unfortunately, they might eventually disappear for the lack of comprehensive development and marketing strategies to meet the needs of consumer markets of today – a classic case found among the weaving communities here in Thailand.”  

With support from Chula’s Second Century Fund: C2F, a team of researchers, lecturers, and CU alumni headed by Prof. Dr. Patcha have helped pioneer a cluster of textiles weaving in Nan Province, develop cultural capital, and build a specific identity of lifestyle fashion products. Based on the 7-step comprehensive model for developing cultural capital, the project started with 8 textile weaving groups in Nan. Lecturers and students from the Department of Creative Arts, joined by alumni of the Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts who are well-known figures in the fashion world and have worked in both the private and government sectors worked together to create an identity for the 8 target groups, and create 8 new brands for Nan textiles.

Once the products are modernized, marketing will be via creative tourism offering 2 routes: 1) Shop, Taste, and Share; and 2) Textile and Craft Destination. These destinations will hopefully bring self-sufficiency from the income generated by the sales of products and tourism. 

Read the full article at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/135183/

Media Contact:  
Chula Communication Center  
Email: Pataraporn.r@chula.ac.th

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chula-endorses-cultural-capital-development-model-paving-the-way-for-cultural-tourism-301950618.html

SOURCE Chulalongkorn University Communication Center

