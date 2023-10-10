AALCO 61st Annual Session: Indonesia Encourages Asian – African Countries Become a Global Dialogue Partner

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Minister of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia, Yasonna H. Laoly, invited members of the Asian – African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO) to take active measures to ensure the organization becomes an equal dialogue partner with other global organizations. Yasonna emphasized that AALCO has the power to voice the interests of Asian – African countries. AALCO has been actively discussing issues of concern to its member states through the organization’s Annual Sessions. This year, the session will be held in Bali, 15 – 20 October 2023.

Kawani is the Professional Conference Organizer (PCO) appointed by the Directorate General of Legal Administrative Affairs, Ministry of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia to handle the AALCO event in Bali.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9211451-aalco-61st-annual-session-law-human-rights/

“The forum serves as the perfect platform for Indonesia and other AALCO member states to discuss key issues on international legal policy and voice the interests of Asian – African countries. AALCO must become an equal dialogue partner with other global organizations thus have strong stature that will enable us not to submit to policies that are detrimental to the interests of Asian and African countries,” said Yasonna.

One of the key agenda of discussions at the 61st AALCO Annual Session is on the law of the sea that encompasses issues on illegal fishing. Indonesia has submitted a concept note to include illegal fishing as a form of Transnational Organized Crime (TOC). Indonesia encouraged AALCO member states to adopt a unified perspective and make a collective commitment regarding illegal fishing as a TOC.

Illegal fishing practice in Asian and African countries has a significant financial impact. A report showed that in 2019 the ASEAN region suffers US$ 6 billion losses due to illegal fishing practice, with Indonesia and Vietnam being the most affected countries[1].

“Realizing the huge impact of illegal fishing, Indonesia seeks to encourage AALCO members to classify illegal fishing as a form of transnational organized crime that is punishable under international criminal law. AALCO must be able to protect the interests of its members against the pressure of other parties,” said Yasonna.

This year’s Annual Session also presents a number of side events and supporting programs, in the form of a panel discussion, such as the Business and Investment Forum, Asset Recovery, International Humanitarian Law, and The Hague Conference on Private International Law. “We hope the results of these discussions could be included in the agenda of the annual sessions in the coming years. We are also expecting that the substantive matters sessions could produce concrete recommendations that would reflect AALCO’s position related to member states’ issues of concern hence driving the necessity to produce favourable international legal policies,” concluded Yasonna.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/aalco-61st-annual-session-indonesia-encourages-asian–african-countries-become-a-global-dialogue-partner-301951474.html

SOURCE Kawani