AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

AALCO 61st Annual Session: Indonesia Encourages Asian – African Countries Become a Global Dialogue Partner

PRNewswire October 10, 2023

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Minister of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia, Yasonna H. Laoly, invited members of the Asian – African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO) to take active measures to ensure the organization becomes an equal dialogue partner with other global organizations. Yasonna emphasized that AALCO has the power to voice the interests of Asian – African countries. AALCO has been actively discussing issues of concern to its member states through the organization’s Annual Sessions. This year, the session will be held in Bali, 15 – 20 October 2023.

Kawani is the Professional Conference Organizer (PCO) appointed by the Directorate General of Legal Administrative Affairs, Ministry of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia to handle the AALCO event in Bali.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9211451-aalco-61st-annual-session-law-human-rights/

“The forum serves as the perfect platform for Indonesia and other AALCO member states to discuss key issues on international legal policy and voice the interests of Asian – African countries. AALCO must become an equal dialogue partner with other global organizations thus have strong stature that will enable us not to submit to policies that are detrimental to the interests of Asian and African countries,” said Yasonna.

One of the key agenda of discussions at the 61st AALCO Annual Session is on the law of the sea that encompasses issues on illegal fishing. Indonesia has submitted a concept note to include illegal fishing as a form of Transnational Organized Crime (TOC). Indonesia encouraged AALCO member states to adopt a unified perspective and make a collective commitment regarding illegal fishing as a TOC.

Illegal fishing practice in Asian and African countries has a significant financial impact. A report showed that in 2019 the ASEAN region suffers US$ 6 billion losses due to illegal fishing practice, with Indonesia and Vietnam being the most affected countries[1].

“Realizing the huge impact of illegal fishing, Indonesia seeks to encourage AALCO members to classify illegal fishing as a form of transnational organized crime that is punishable under international criminal law. AALCO must be able to protect the interests of its members against the pressure of other parties,” said Yasonna.

This year’s Annual Session also presents a number of side events and supporting programs, in the form of a panel discussion, such as the Business and Investment Forum, Asset Recovery, International Humanitarian Law, and The Hague Conference on Private International Law. “We hope the results of these discussions could be included in the agenda of the annual sessions in the coming years. We are also expecting that the substantive matters sessions could produce concrete recommendations that would reflect AALCO’s position related to member states’ issues of concern hence driving the necessity to produce favourable international legal policies,” concluded Yasonna.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/aalco-61st-annual-session-indonesia-encourages-asian–african-countries-become-a-global-dialogue-partner-301951474.html

SOURCE Kawani

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.