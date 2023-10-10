AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Eka wins the accolade of ‘Commodities Technology House of the Year’ by Energy Risk Asia Awards 2023

PRNewswire October 10, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Eka Software Solutions, a leading cloud-based enterprise trading and risk management solutions provider, is honored to win the ‘Commodities Technology House of the Year’ by Energy Risk Asia Awards 2023. Eka has won this category for their innovation in technology within the commodities sector.

Winning ‘Commodities Technology House of the Year’ highlights Eka’s commitment towards guiding businesses to unlock their true potential in energy markets and harnesses the power of a cloud-based Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Platform. Eka strives to put customer success and customer satisfaction at the helm of all activities. Eka’s cloud-based ETRM platform helps businesses gain real-time visibility, make data-driven decisions, and manage risks proactively.

“We at Eka strive to provide our customers with industry-leading trading and risk management solutions. Our significant investments in R&D have led to the development of a modern, cloud-native platform that offers customizable solutions to complex commodity and energy trading firms. This award is an honor that justifies our efforts and investment. We will continue to focus on improving the customer experience.” – Brian Quinn, Senior Vice President – Global Revenue

The Energy Risk Asia Awards recognizes excellence across Asian commodities markets and provides a unique opportunity for companies across the industry to gain valuable recognition.

About Eka

Eka Software Solutions is a global leader in providing innovative cloud solutions for commodity trading and risk management. Its platform-driven solutions for commodity trading help customers overcome complex challenges and accelerate their cloud journey in an environment of continuous change. Eka’s implementation methodology ensures delivery in quick timelines so that businesses can gain faster time-to-value.  Eka supports customers in 50+ countries helping them achieve business transformation by solving complex challenges in a dynamic environment.  Read more at www.eka1.com.

 

 

SOURCE Eka Software Solutions

