Flexxon adds new dimension to security storage devices with Xsign – a physical security key designed to uphold data integrity and privacy

Functions as a hardware security key with a dedicated and customized tool developed for individual users, to provide elevated levels of data access controls and security

Compatible with a wide range of devices and applications, including medical equipment such as MRI and X-Ray machines

Available globally as both a USB drive and memory card, in microSD and SD formats

Designed to complement Flexxon’s growing range of security memory storage solutions, including the X-PHY AI-Embedded Solid State Drive

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hardware cybersecurity pioneer and industrial NAND storage specialist, Flexxon, today announced the launch of its latest security product, Xsign. Now available globally, the Xsign provides enhanced security through an innovative approach to unlocking sensitive data reserved only for authorized personnel.

With the use of the Xsign hardware security key, organisations will be provided with a tailored software platform that syncs only with the Xsign key, thereby granting access to pre-defined users. Beyond its function as a security key, the Xsign also operates as a traditional storage card, equipped with Flexxon’s industry leading reliability and performance. Key beneficiaries of the solution include industries that handle personal and sensitive data like the healthcare, finance, and government and defense sectors.

Commenting on the new launch, Camellia Chan, CEO and Co-founder of Flexxon said: “Our mission is to develop solutions that enable digitalization in our daily lives, without the fear of being hacked or unwittingly compromising our data privacy. We are constantly researching and innovating to provide tools that will give organisations a robust, holistic cybersecurity posture. I’m proud to say that Xsign is part of our growing security and confidentiality product line, which also includes other popular products such as the X-Mask card, and flagship cybersecurity solutions, X-PHY – the AI-infused SSD. These complementary products, when used together, provide customers with multi-layered, multi-format data security.”

The launch comes at a crucial time for organisations, with incidents of data compromise through insider threats having seen a 44 per cent increase from 2020 to 2022. Further, 2023 has experienced a number of high-profile attacks and lapses due to human error in healthcare and government institutions such as HCA Healthcare and NHS Barts Trust. With the additional safeguard of Xsign’s advanced Digital Signature mechanism, organisations will elevate their security postures through authentic identity and access protection, and heightened control systems.

Addressing an unaddressed vulnerability in data security

Xsign was designed to deliver three key benefits, to address the data handling challenges faced by organisations today. These include:

Reinforced Access Controls: There are increasing volumes of sensitive data being transferred and stored electronically, for example, in MRI and X-Ray machines where patient records and scans are stored and retrieved. Xsign acts as a physical key to unlock the data stored within the hosts’ system, offering a secure means of storing and retrieving data, safeguarding it from unauthorized access, accidental compromise, and data breaches. Dual Layer Encrypted Key: To prevent the key falling into the wrong hands, the Xsign has also been designed with an encrypted key which utilizes data scrambling and hash algorithms concealed in a reserved partition. Key strings can be accessed by the key manager through customized software access points to grant access to the user to set the unique key after having passed an initial password check. Ease of Implementation: Xsign is user-friendly and easy to implement across different applications. A dedicated tool and SDK is provided to facilitate integration, ensuring that users can leverage its security features without significant technical hurdles.

Xsign is now available directly through the Flexxon eStore and Digikey, as well as by request through all global partners including such as Nexus Industrial Memory, Neumüller Elektronic, CC Electro and I.C.Rep. The full list of partners can be found here.

About Flexxon

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Singapore, Flexxon is a global company that specialises in next generation hardware-based cybersecurity solutions and industrial NAND flash storage devices. Rooted in its strong pedigree as a leading industrial NAND flash storage solutions provider, Flexxon is committed to protecting the basic rights of all citizens of the digital economy through constant innovation to address the evolving cybersecurity needs of today. Today, the company has offices globally in countries and regions including Singapore, USA, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. With over thirty patents and counting, Flexxon’s market-leading products and solutions aim to deliver the utmost security and confidentiality standards to users.

