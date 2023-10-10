AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Constant Contact Appoints New Leadership in APAC to Accelerate Growth in the Region

PRNewswire October 10, 2023

Renée Chaplin joins organisation as VP of APAC to help drive local adoption of Constant Contact and scale international business

BRISBANE, Australia and WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Constant Contact, a digital marketing and automation platform that has helped millions of small businesses and nonprofits globally, today announced Renée Chaplin as its new vice president of Asia Pacific (APAC). Chaplin will lead Constant Contact’s growth in the APAC region and scale its operations.

Based in Constant Contact’s APAC headquarters in Brisbane, Chaplin brings over 20 years of experience growing B2B brands, from Australian startups to multinational SaaS organisations. She will help drive broader awareness and adoption of Constant Contact’s digital marketing platform and deliver value to customers in the region. This strategic hire represents Constant Contact’s continued investment into growing its presence in Australia following the acquisition of Vision6 in 2022.

“International presence is a key objective for Constant Contact, and Australia is a major technology hub in the world’s fastest-growing region,” said Frank Vella, CEO at Constant Contact. “We’ve invested in APAC through our acquisition of Vision6, and we see an opportunity to build on that momentum to deliver even more value to our global customers and partners. I am confident that Renée’s experience and local presence will help accelerate our efforts in APAC and make an immediate impact on our business objectives within the region.”

“Constant Contact is well known globally for being a pioneer of digital marketing innovation in the small business space, and the company’s recent advancements in AI and marketing automation make this an exciting time to join the organisation,” said Chaplin. “Our Vision6 product is already Australia’s most reliable email marketing and SMS platform with sovereign onshore data storage and local customer support. I look forward to growing Constant Contact’s APAC business and helping our customers and agency partners achieve their goals.”

About Constant Contact
Constant Contact delivers everything small businesses and nonprofits need to build, grow and succeed. With powerful online marketing tools, contact management and sales features, and innovative AI capabilities, Constant Contact makes it easy to attract the right people, engage more customers, close more deals and grow.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1723105/4329325/ctct_ripple_logo_horizontal_blue_orange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/constant-contact-appoints-new-leadership-in-apac-to-accelerate-growth-in-the-region-301950985.html

SOURCE Constant Contact

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.