AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Higer Unveils 3 Pure Electric Buses at Busworld 2023

PRNewswire October 10, 2023

BRUSSELS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the biennial Busworld exhibition in Brussels, Belgium, (October 7-12, 2023), Higer, a leading Chinese bus enterprise, proudly showcases three pure electric bus models. This globally significant event, which sets trends for the future of the bus industry, attracts renowned manufacturers and suppliers worldwide.

(PRNewsfoto/HIGER)

The highlight of the Higer exhibit is the grand unveiling of the Fencer F1 Integral EV, a pure electric bus marking a significant step in Higer’s technology and innovation. The F1, which debuted in the UK in May 2021, features a high-end chassis and a family-style design, exuding a strong sense of technology and futurism. Its low-floor and spacious interior allow for comfortable accommodation of both drivers and passengers, while its eco-friendly features promise to reduce energy consumption.

Meanwhile, Higer also debuted Azure 9, a mid-sized E-bus developed specifically for the evolving European market, and Azure 7, the “last mile” transportation solution. Both models are designed to meet the demands from European market for safety, efficiency, and spacious transportation, providing a new option of low-carbon bus for the region.

Low-floor design, sufficient driving range, and a maximum capacity of 60 passengers are included in the remarkable features of Azure 9. The Azure 7, on the other hand, is designed for narrower streets and is aimed to connect major hubs such as schools, hospitals, and commercial centers, making it the ideal choice for city “capillaries”.

This exhibition sets the milestone for Higer’s new journey of overseas market, and Higer will keep up to provide new energy buses to make contribution for the sustainable E-mobility industry.

 

SOURCE HIGER

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.