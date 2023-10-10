AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bitt launches advisory services, drawing upon its industry-leading experience in deploying multiple CBDCs

PRNewswire October 11, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bitt, the Salt Lake City based financial technology firm, and leader in CBDC solutions has launched advisory services for central banks, regulators, and financial institutions. Our COO, Imran Khan, having recently presented at the CBDC Conference in Istanbul noted:

“Bitt’s experience has shown that central bank motivations and approach to CBDCs are evolving, influenced by the changing economic environment, competing central bank priorities, and learnings from other CBDC deployments. We advocate the CBDC ecosystem, and especially the innovators in this space, to broaden services and products to meet central banks where they are in their journey today. We need to get creative and find ways to answer these open questions, to help our clients forward in their CBDC journey.”

Having executed digital currency rollouts in 12 countries (including the largest deployment in a democratic country to date) with multiple central banks, regulators, financial institutions, and retail users; Bitt is proud to announce its new offering, Bitt Advisory Services, so more customers can access Bitt’s unparalleled experience in comprehensive digital currency solutions and strategy.

At Bitt, we understand that Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins are more than just a technological innovation; they are a transformative force with the potential to reshape economies and redefine financial ecosystems. Their success requires extensive collaboration between monetary authorities, regulatory stakeholders, financial institutions, merchants, citizens, and private sector technologists. As monetary authorities progress within their CBDC journey, they require specialized expert input to ensure that lessons learned from similar deployments are incorporated in their own CBDC strategy. Bitt’s team of experts recognized this need and were motivated to launch Bitt Advisory Services to assist monetary authorities in any provision they require.

The Bitt team now offers a suite of professional advisory services to help expand central bank knowledge, experience, and capacity for their digital currency strategy throughout all stages from ideation to deployment. Some of these services include:

  • Feasibility Study and Financial System Assessment
  • Use Case Exploration and Definition
  • Organizational Change Management
  • Go-To-Market Strategy
  • Communications & Public Relations
  • Legal & Regulatory Assessment
  • And more.

We look forward to working with central banks, financial institutions, and regulators around the globe, sharing the knowledge and experience that we’ve built over the past decade.

To learn more, contact us at info@bitt.com.

www.bitt.com/advisory-services

SOURCE Bitt

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.