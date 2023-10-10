THE WORLD’S 50 BEST BARS UNVEILS LIST OF BARS RANKED FROM 51-100

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023, sponsored by Perrier, has revealed the extended 51-100 list. Decided by a voting panel comprising 680 independent drinks experts, from renowned bartenders, educators and consultants to drinks writers and cocktail specialists, the extended list is a forerunner to the live unveiling of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 on 17 October in Singapore.

The 51-100 List in Numbers

The 51-100 list includes bars spanning 34 different cities across the world

across the world There are 14 new entries , with 3 cities featuring for the first time: Tulum , Guadalajara and Tirana

, with 3 cities featuring for the first time: , and Tirana USA leads with six bars across New York , Chicago and Los Angeles

leads with six bars across , and UK leads in Europe with five bars out of a total 17 across the continent

leads in with five bars out of a total 17 across the continent The list includes 14 bars in Asia across Bangkok , Guangzhou , Hong Kong , New Delhi , Seoul , Singapore and Tokyo

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 will see the prestigious event leave Europe for the first time, heading to Singapore as it continues its mission to spotlight the world’s great cocktail cities. The extended 51-100 list continues to showcase a wider selection of the most excellent bars and destinations around the world.

New entries for 2023 include Lima’s Lady Bee (No.52), Tulum’s Arca (No.60), Guadalajara’s El Gallo Altanero (No.65), New York’s Martiny’s (No.68), Dubai’s Ergo (No.69), Mexico City’s Rayo (No.72), Toronto’s Civil Liberties (No.73), Seoul’s Bar Cham (No.75), Berlin’s Velvet (No.77), Mexico City’s Kaito del Valle (No.81), Oslo’s Svanen (No.84), Tirana’s Nouvelle Vague (No.86), Bratislava’s Mirror Bar (No.90) and Athens’ The Bar in Front of the Bar (No.98). The full list can be viewed here.

William Drew, Director of Content, 50 Best, says: “When we launched the extended list of The World’s 50 Best Bars our intention was to shine a light on an even greater cross-section of the most exceptional destinations for cocktail lovers. Now, in its seventh year, we are delighted to recognise the remarkable hospitality experiences offered by these establishments across 34 incredible cities. As we once again take to the road, leaving Europe for the first time in our history to celebrate the greatest cocktail bars in the world in the iconic city of Singapore, we extend our warmest congratulations.”

