D-Link’s DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge Tailored for Meta Quest 3

PRNewswire October 11, 2023

TAIPEI, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — D-Link Corporation exclusively partnered with Meta to launch the DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge, which received rave reviews after its debut in North America last year. The DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge was released in Europe this July. This wireless adapter not only supports the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro headsets but also the latest release of this year, the Meta Quest 3.

The DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge offers simple setup and optimized performance for Meta Quest headsets, enhancing user experience by leveraging the power of Wi-Fi 6 to establish a high-speed, low-latency connection between gaming PCs and Meta Quest headsets.

Paired with the sleeker and more stylish Meta Quest 3, users can enjoy unparalleled freedom of movement, thanks to the wireless link that enables an untethered 360 degrees of motion, eliminating tangled cords and restricted mobility, and elevating gaming experiences to the next level.

The latest Meta Quest 3 VR headset incorporates built-in support for hand tracking technology, eliminating the need for controllers to explore the virtual world. With Direct Touch technology and the DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge, users can interact directly with virtual objects without restrictions using their hands for a more immersive experience. The powerful combination of Meta Quest 3 and the DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge seamlessly integrates the virtual and real worlds, offering improved real-time streaming and graphical performance. This allows stunningly clear details and smoother performance in immersive gaming, creating a truly breathtaking user experience.

The DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge is now available in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit https://www.dlink.com/en/consumer/products/home-networking/adapters/dwa-f18

About D-Link 
D-Link is a global leader in designing and developing networking and connectivity products and total solutions for consumers, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. From relatively modest beginnings in Taiwan, the company has grown into an award-winning global brand in 44 countries. Find out more about D-Link at www.dlink.com

SOURCE D-Link Corporation

