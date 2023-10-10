AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

JS Global Joins Forces with Concepcion Industrial Corporation to Bring Innovative Home Appliances to the Philippines

PRNewswire October 10, 2023

HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (HKEx: 1691.HK) (“JS Global” or the “Group”), a world-leading small home appliance group with three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, JS Global Trading HK Limited, has entered into strategic cooperation with Concepcion Industrial Corporation (“CIC”) for the exclusive distribution of “Shark” and “Ninja” branded products in the Philippines.

Shark and Ninja are globally recognized brands that offer 5-star lifestyle solutions to consumers around the world through innovative home appliance products. JS Global believes that the combined strengths of CIC and JS Global APAC will not only bring Shark and Ninja’s innovative and customer-centric products to Filipino consumers, but also open up new opportunities for the Shark and Ninja brands. It also marks a major step in the Group’s commitment to expanding into APAC markets and capturing greater market share.

The introduction of Shark and Ninja branded products into the Philippine market is poised to revolutionize consumers’ approach to home maintenance and cooking. Covering three essential aspects of daily life – hair styling, kitchen chores, and home cleaning – the upcoming product range offers innovative technology and user-friendly design. Designed to elevate the overall home experience, these products promise to improve convenience and efficiency in Filipino homes.

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited is a world-leading group small home appliance group. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company’s success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capabilities powered by a global R&D platform, marketing strengths that drive high brand engagement, and omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

JS Global Trading HK Limited holds the exclusive legal rights to the trademarks for the brand names “Shark” and “Ninja” in connection with the licensed products in the APAC region. It is a company incorporated in Hong Kong and is a wholly owned subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited.

About CIC

Concepcion Industrial Corporation (CIC) is the leading home and building & industrial solutions provider in the Philippines. With a history spanning over 60 years, CIC has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, dedicated to improving the lives of Filipino consumers through innovative and reliable products.

Grace Liu, grace.liu@sprg.com.hk 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/js-global-joins-forces-with-concepcion-industrial-corporation-to-bring-innovative-home-appliances-to-the-philippines-301952005.html

SOURCE JS Global Lifestyle

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.