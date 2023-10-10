JS Global Joins Forces with Concepcion Industrial Corporation to Bring Innovative Home Appliances to the Philippines

HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (HKEx: 1691.HK) (“JS Global” or the “Group”), a world-leading small home appliance group with three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, JS Global Trading HK Limited, has entered into strategic cooperation with Concepcion Industrial Corporation (“CIC”) for the exclusive distribution of “Shark” and “Ninja” branded products in the Philippines.

Shark and Ninja are globally recognized brands that offer 5-star lifestyle solutions to consumers around the world through innovative home appliance products. JS Global believes that the combined strengths of CIC and JS Global APAC will not only bring Shark and Ninja’s innovative and customer-centric products to Filipino consumers, but also open up new opportunities for the Shark and Ninja brands. It also marks a major step in the Group’s commitment to expanding into APAC markets and capturing greater market share.

The introduction of Shark and Ninja branded products into the Philippine market is poised to revolutionize consumers’ approach to home maintenance and cooking. Covering three essential aspects of daily life – hair styling, kitchen chores, and home cleaning – the upcoming product range offers innovative technology and user-friendly design. Designed to elevate the overall home experience, these products promise to improve convenience and efficiency in Filipino homes.

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited is a world-leading group small home appliance group. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company’s success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capabilities powered by a global R&D platform, marketing strengths that drive high brand engagement, and omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

JS Global Trading HK Limited holds the exclusive legal rights to the trademarks for the brand names “Shark” and “Ninja” in connection with the licensed products in the APAC region. It is a company incorporated in Hong Kong and is a wholly owned subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited.

About CIC

Concepcion Industrial Corporation (CIC) is the leading home and building & industrial solutions provider in the Philippines. With a history spanning over 60 years, CIC has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, dedicated to improving the lives of Filipino consumers through innovative and reliable products.

