AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

EPIK’s AI Yearbook to Become No.1 Online Phenomenon…Ranked No.1 in 56 countries on App Store

PRNewswire October 10, 2023

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SNOW Corporation (Founder and CEO, Changwook Kim) is making waves worldwide with its AI Yearbook, introduced through the AI photo editing app EPIK.

AI Yearbook is one of the features offered by the EPIK app, which generates 60 images in the style of 1990s American yearbook albums using 8 to 12 selfie photos as input. The Express version allows users to receive results within 2 hours for $5.99, while the Standard version available within 24 hours is priced at $3.99.

In particular, the company stated that during the process of showcasing services that have received great love from users in Asia, such as AI avatars and AI profiles, they were able to address user feedback and overcome limitations in order to achieve more natural results.

EPIK topped app stores in 56 countries and regions around the world, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong SAR, and Thailand.

Team EPIK explained that they planned this service based on the concept of yearbooks, which is familiar to people worldwide. They stated, “For those who have actually experienced yearbooks in their local region or generation, it brings back memories from the past. And for those who haven’t had that experience, it stimulates curiosity and provides an enjoyable element to explore.”

Once the output is generated, images are deleted from the server, ensuring convenient utilization without concerns about user data.

The 8-12 images provided by the user will be immediately deleted as soon as the results of the 90s retro concept photo are displayed. This will allow users to enjoy the AI Yearbook service without worrying about the leakage of personal information.

The AI Yearbook concept was created by the EPIK team as part of a separate research project. User photos are not used in the development or enhancement of EPIK services.

A representative from SNOW corp. stated, “Ensuring users to enjoy fun services securely without concerns about personal information has been our top priority since the launch”, adding “We will continue to introduce various AI based services that add fun to our daily lives and make new discoveries.”

SOURCE SNOW Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.