  • new product

UsabilityHub announces rebranding, changes name to Lyssna

PRNewswire October 10, 2023

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — UsabilityHub, a leading provider of user experience software, has unveiled a new name, new brand identity, and increased feature set as part of an extensive rebranding initiative.

In 2008, UsabilityHub started as a simple five second test. Led by co-founders Mateja Milosavljevic, Tristan Gamlis, and Nicholas Firth-McCoy, it has since expanded to offer a wide range of usability testing methodologies, boasts a vast participant panel, and has recently added interview studies to its offering. Today, over 320,000 designers, marketers, product leaders, and researchers, use the platform to deeply understand their audience and move in the right direction — faster.

UsabilityHub rebrands to Lyssna. (L-R) Co-founders Tristan Gamlis, Mateja Milosavljevic (CEO) and Nicholas Firth-McCoy (PRNewsfoto/Lyssna)

The company cited recent product expansion and a broader vision for the reason behind the change. The new name, Lyssna, means ‘to listen’ in Swedish. The company sees listening as the foundation of human connection and understanding, and therefore at the heart of their experience research mission.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new chapter in our fifteen-year history. Lyssna is more than just a name, it’s a commitment to listen, evolve, and be the best platform for conducting experience research.” — Mateja Milosavljevic, CEO, Lyssna

Lyssna’s experience research platform and extensive research panel helps to put people at the heart of solutions to improve the quality of experiences in the world. Their focus is on human connection and facilitating this in an accessible, iterative, and agile way so that solutions can meet the specific needs, contexts, and behaviors of end-users. Whether that’s by providing software solutions allowing companies to conduct this research with their own end-users, or by providing access to end-users for companies who don’t have their own audience to test with.

“We’re able to get real feedback from customers and remove friction during the testing process.” — Nadav Hachamov, UX Researcher at monday.com

Lyssna boasts an impressive portfolio of brands utilizing its solution including monday.com, Klarna, Zendesk, Hilton, Loreal, GoDaddy, and more. With a view to democratizing research, they offer free plans up to enterprise level.

“I’m delighted to bring the Lyssna brand to life. It’s an exciting step forward in our growth journey. Our broader vision is the start of a new phase for our brand and product.” — Claire Brown, Director of Marketing, Lyssna

The company continues to lead the way in customer support and satisfaction, boasting 4.5 out of 5 stars on G2 and taking the leader position in the user research category for Fall 2023.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/usabilityhub-announces-rebranding-changes-name-to-lyssna-301952253.html

SOURCE Lyssna

