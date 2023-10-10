AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Unsung Heroes: The Remarkable Contributions of Volunteers at the Hangzhou Asian Games

PRNewswire October 11, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Whether before the opening ceremony or during the competition of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, there are many busy volunteers, including those at the Main Media Centre and the Stadiums. Working in a variety of areas, including competition zone services, spectator services, media services, and logistics support services, 37,600 volunteers, known as “Xiaoqinghe”, provide high-quality volunteer services. Their bright smiles and happy faces are an important part of the scenery, adding color to the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Zhang Yuye, a volunteer at the Media Help Desk at Deqing Sports Center, said that although she is only 20 meters away from the auditorium, she has not watched a single game due to her volunteer commitments. Even though her position is commonplace, it is still very important for her to provide support to media, to enable them to tell the world the stories of the games. The volunteers would like to cheer for the Asian Games in their own special way, by providing excellent support services, and cheering on media.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/unsung-heroes-the-remarkable-contributions-of-volunteers-at-the-hangzhou-asian-games-301952432.html

SOURCE Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.