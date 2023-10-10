AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
QATAR FOUNDATION’S WISE SEEKS TO REVOLUTIONIZE EDUCATION IN THE AI AGE

PRNewswire October 11, 2023

11th edition of WISE Summit will explore the challenges and opportunities AI presents in education

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recognizing the transformative power of AI and how it is becoming an integral part of our daily lives, the WISE Summit 2023 will bring together educators from diverse backgrounds, including tech innovators, AI ethicists, policymakers, and students, to create dialogues on how AI will shape the future of education.

WISE 11 Logo

Themed “Creative Fluency: Human Flourishing in the Age of AI,” the 11th edition of the summit held by WISE – Qatar Foundation’s (QF) global platform for innovation in education – will take place from 28-29 November, 2023. In addition to exploring how education can pave the way for a future where humans can thrive alongside AI, discussions will also revolve around AI being integrated into learning environments in a way that enhances learning experiences, fosters creativity, and prepares the next generation for a future where both educators and learners can use AI tools and systems.

WISE 11 will feature live podcasts, immersive AI experiences, interactive masterclasses, and panel discussions that address a range of topics holding significant implications for the future of education, including AI strategies that bridge educational gaps, creating inclusive learning environments tailored to diverse needs, and AI’s role in progressing from traditional classroom learning to AI-influenced teaching.

The event will also raise awareness on how educators can ensure AI in education addresses ethical and socio-economic concerns and how it aligns with local values while integrating global AI advancements, as well as ensuring learners are equipped with skills for evolving roles in an ever-changing and dynamic job landscape.

Stavros N. Yiannouka, CEO of WISE, said: “At a time when AI is at the forefront of the global conversation, it is imperative that we consider its role in the future of education. WISE 11 provides a platform for policymakers, educators and innovators to collaboratively envision how AI can enhance the learning experience and empower individuals. WISE 11 aspires to provide inspiration and thought leadership, providing a roadmap for a future where teachers and learners can leverage AI to create transformative learning experiences.”

To register, please visit: www.wise-qatar.org/wise-11.
For more information about the WISE Summit, please visit wise-qatar.org.

For media inquiries, please contact:
media@wise.org.qa

SOURCE WISE

