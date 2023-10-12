Wong Heang Fine Joins GISI as Chairman of Asia Infrastructure Solutions Singapore & Director of Asia Advisory Board

HONG KONG, SINGAPORE and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc (GISI) is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Wong Heang Fine as Chairman of Asia Infrastructure Solutions Singapore, a GISI company, and as a Director of its Asia Advisory Board.

With 40 years of leadership across various built environment sectors in different roles as a developer, contractor, and consultant, Heang Fine made transformative contributions to top-tier enterprises, including CapitaLand Residential Singapore and Surbana Jurong (SJ). Last year, he retired from his role as Founding Group CEO of SJ, which he grew into a global consultancy firm with over 16,000 employees operating in over 40 countries.

Since his retirement, Heang Fine now serves as a director on the boards of several companies and government agencies, in addition to serving as senior advisor to the Chairman of local and international companies.

Tony Shum, GISI Co-Founder, Board Director, and Chairman Asia, along with Alex Kwan, GISI CEO Asia, jointly stated, “Heang Fine’s extensive experience and global networking will be invaluable to the strategic growth of our Asian businesses in the infrastructure, environmental and building end markets. We look forward to his guidance as we shape the strategic future of our businesses, striving to remain pioneers in innovation and technology, and to his stewardship in the development of Asia Infrastructure Solutions (AIS) in Singapore and across Southeast Asia.”

Heang Fine expressed his excitement about joining GISI, stating, “I am honoured to join GISI, embarking on the dual roles of Chairman for AIS Singapore and Asia Advisory Board Director. I look forward to collaborating with the skilled GISI leadership team to deliver better communities in which our people can live and work. Together, we are poised to propel innovation and excellence in the built environment, crafting a sustainable future for all.”

Other GISI Asia Advisory Board Directors include Dickson Lo, Prof. Christopher Chao from Hong Kong, and Billy Wong from Singapore.

Prominent GISI operating companies in Asia under its Global Engineering and Consulting platform, encompass Asia Infrastructure Solutions and J Roger Preston. For further details on their initiatives and contributions, visit www.asiainfrasolutions.com and www.jrp-group.com.

About GISI

GISI is among the largest privately owned construction management firms in the commercial building, industrial and healthcare markets. GISI is also a leading provider of engineering consulting services in the environmental and public infrastructure sectors and a global provider of Official Development Assistance (ODA) delivering programs with a lasting social impact in more than 100 countries. Through the efforts of our 14,000 employees, GISI generates annual revenue in excess of US$12 billion. Visit www.GISI.com.

