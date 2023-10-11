CIS 2023: Accelerating Growth While Saving The World at Asia’s Largest Experiential Technology and Innovation Conference

BANGKOK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — RISE, a leading corporate innovation consulting firm, is excited to announce the return of CIS 2023, Asia’s largest experiential technology and innovation conference. This year’s event will take place on November 14-15, 2023, at True Digital Park in Bangkok, Thailand.

CIS 2023 will bring together over 2,000 high-level executives, entrepreneurs, and investors from around the world to explore the latest trends and insights in corporate innovation, sustainability, deep technology, people transformation, and the future of investment.

The theme of CIS 2023, “Accelerating Growth While Saving the World,” highlights the importance of sustainable development for businesses, countries, and the region. It goes beyond simply applying technology and innovation to achieve exponential business growth, and instead focuses on developing businesses while concurrently fostering sustainability. This theme is aligned with RISE’s missions to drive 1% of the GDP of the Southeast Asian region and reduce the global carbon emission by 1%.

The event will feature a keynote address by Chris Cowart, Managing Director of Nomura-SRI Innovation Center and former Associate Partner at IDEO, the design consultancy that played a crucial role in innovating the world’s first computer mouse.

Other notable speakers include:

Lake Dai , Adjunct Professor in the field of AI from Carnegie Mellon University

, Adjunct Professor in the field of AI from Christopher Mowry , CEO of Type One Energy

, CEO of Type One Energy Michelle Khoo , Center Leader of the Center of the Edge from Deloitte SG

, Center Leader of the Center of the Edge from Deloitte SG Jackie Wang , Country Director at Google Thailand

, Country Director at Google Thailand Prae Dumrongmongcolgul, Country Director at Meta Thailand

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in 60+ immersive workshops, keynote sessions, and panel discussions from 100+ speakers, and connect with like-minded professionals from around the world. Additionally, there will be showcases of Deep Tech startups from over 60 companies worldwide.

“Innovation and sustainability are two sides of the same coin. To achieve long-term business success, leaders must embrace both and use innovation to accelerate their sustainability journey.” said Dr. Kid Parchariyanon, CEO and Co-Founder of RISE.

Compilation of workshops conducted by globally recognized speakers, including:

Intrapreneurship: Cultivate Your Internal Innovation Capability for New S-Curve

Investable Venture: Leverage Corporate Asset to Venture Building

The Emerging COO: Driving Innovation and Operational Excellence

Navigating Venture Funds and Mastering Private Alternatives Portfolio Management

Pitch with Impact

From Climate Crisis to Opportunity for Sustainable Growth

The Future of Sustainability with Computer Vision

Reshaping the Financial Services Industry with Large Language Models LLMs)

Transformational Leadership in the Ear of VUGA

How to Build Lab-to-Market Unicorns

About RISE

RISE is a Corporate Innovation Consulting Firm with a mission to increase the GDP of Thailand and Southeast Asia by 1%, as well as to reduce 1% of global carbon emissions. RISE partners with organizations of all sizes and industries to accelerate growth through innovation. RISE’s services include Corporate Innovation Consulting, Business Transformation, and People Transformation. RISE helps organizations develop innovation strategies and action plans, design and implement innovation programs, transform their businesses through innovation, and build employees to be innovators.

See more information about RISE at https://www.riseaccel.com/

