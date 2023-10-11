AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Delta Showcases Efficient and Reliable Datacenter Infrastructure Solutions at Data Centre World Asia 2023

PRNewswire October 11, 2023

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. harnessed the power of 3D printed models and VR devices to showcase its one-stop Datacenter Infrastructure Solutions to visitors in an immersive experience at the Data Centre World Asia 2023 at the iconic Marina Bay Sands. Through this innovative approach, visitors could gain a deep understanding of not only Delta’s energy-efficient power systems, cooling systems and monitoring platforms for datacenters, but also the various structure designs for the different needs of customers.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Sakda Sae-Ueng, Delta SEA Regional Business Director of Communications & Information Solutions, said, “This year, our theme is prefabricated datacenter solutions which focuses on the advantages of reliable and quick deployment. This type of datacenter offers owners a pay-as-you-go model that can easily be replicated for expansion and is even environmentally friendly due to the use of recycled materials. Our Delta solutions showcase consists of large co-location and on-premises type datacenters along with edge datacenter applications.”

Delta Booth U70 solution highlights include models and VR experiences for:

Containerized Datacenters

  • Fast deployment in weeks vs 18-24 months for traditional construction.
  • Prefabricated, pretested, and fully configured architecture with high portability for edge computing applications.
  • Integrated subsystems (UPS, power distribution, battery, cooling, racks).

Modular or Building Datacenter

  • Prefabricated Point of Delivery fully in-house designed, configured and pre-tested.
  • Pay-as-you-go to meet customer business requirements with standard building blocks.
  • Smart architecture that is applicable to either cold or hot aisle containment.
  • Tier III certified solution saves time and money on obtaining Uptime TCDD certification.

Power Train Unit (PTU) for Datacenters

  • Scalable power for data centers with high reliability and efficiency.
  • Outdoor AC/DC or AC power container to integrate onsite.
  • Indoor power skid pre-assembled power system.

This year, Delta invited around 60 datacenter industry partners from Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines and Indonesia to attend as VIP guests. Delta hosted the partners at a welcome dinner and keynote presentation titled “Single Sourcing your Data Center Build” by Timothy Desmond, Delta SEA Regional Solution Manager.

In addition to regional partners, Delta welcomes all attendees at Data Centre World Asia 2023 to visit the Delta Booth U70 and talk with the team of experts while exploring the latest Delta’s datacenter solutions through 3D printed models or VR experience.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” which reflects the company’s strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta’s business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company’s global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand’s Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister’s Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/delta-showcases-efficient-and-reliable-datacenter-infrastructure-solutions-at-data-centre-world-asia-2023-301953351.html

SOURCE Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

