NEW STRATEGY NEW TECHNOLOGY : FOTON BRAND REJUVENATION & ALL-NEW PRODUCTS LAUNCH

PRNewswire October 12, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On October 11th, FOTON held its global BRAND REJUVENATION & ALL-NEW PRODUCTS LAUNCH event in Changsha, China. 63 Distributors, customers and media representing 22 countries worldwide came together to witness the event. They also had the opportunity to experience FOTON Super Truck Plant, which has the world-class intelligent manufacturing processes.

FOTON ALL-NEW AUMARK AND WONDER (PRNewsfoto/Foton International)

On August 28th, 2023, FOTON embarked on the fourth brand rejuvenation journey in China. This event marked a significant expansion of its new brand strategy to the global stage, concentrating on achieving the “Dual Carbon” strategy with a target to peak carbon emissions by 2028 and attain carbon neutrality at its core factories by 2035. In 2024, FOTON will release the first ESG report and aims to achieve full value chain carbon neutrality by 2050.

FOTON is accelerating to establish multiple technological routes for new energy vehicles, aiming to build a new energy industry ecosystem that encompasses vehicles, charging infrastructure, solar energy, energy storage, and intelligent grid integration. In the future, FOTON will continue to introduce new brands such as electric drive systems, hybrid, hydrogen power, carbon assets, and more.

The all-new AUMARK light duty truck has evolved significantly in terms of platform, reliability, efficiency, and safety, after four generations of product iterations. The all-new AUMARK is based on FOTON’s “Future Truck” Platform of FOTON’s latest multi-energy sharing platform, which features modularity, integration and low-carbon. It enables the simultaneous launch of products in four major categories: fuel, hybrid, electric, and hydrogen fuel cell. In addition, it is produced by FOTON Super Truck Plant, adopting the polyurea spraying process, which improves rust and corrosion prevention by 50%; it meets the highest safety collision standard of ECE-R29.

WONDER is FOTON’s all-new generation mini truck that caters to lifestyle travel, personalized modifications, and commercial needs, offering users a fresh “SMART” experience, which is Smart cabin design for responsive movement and smooth shifting; Money-saving for TCO; Aesthetic for fashion design; Reliable for on-time delivery; and “comforT” for driver comfort. The WONDER is available in both fuel and electric versions, with the electric version capable of a 48-minute charging time and a range of 280 kilometers.

It’s worth mentioning that both new products’ electric versions use batteries from CATL, a global leader in the new energy battery industry. In fact, FOTON and CATL jointly established joint venture in 2022, focusing on conducting business operations related to new energy battery leasing services.

 

SOURCE Foton International

