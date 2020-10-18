Chroma ATE Showcases Latest Test Solutions to Power Net-Zero Transition at Energy Taiwan 2023

TAOYUAN, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As the world strives for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, green energy is set to play an increasingly pivotal role in this effort. With nearly four decades of experience in power electronics testing, Chroma offers highly efficient test solutions that save energy and minimize carbon footprint, purpose-built to foster the growth of the renewable energy industry. At Energy Taiwan 2023, Chroma will demonstrate the latest advancements in test and measurement technology for renewables.

Chroma 63700 Series Regenerative DC Electronic Loads can simulate a wide range of load characteristics and achieve energy feedback to the grid with up to 93% efficiency. These loads reduce overall energy consumption and carbon emissions while packaged in a compact form factor that saves bench and rack space. They are especially suitable for reliability testing applications of products such as electric vehicle (EV) battery discharging, fuel cell discharging, high-power power supply aging, DC EV supply equipment (EVSE), on-board chargers, fuel cell engine systems, energy storage systems (ESS), AC/DC and DC/DC power supplies, and power electronics devices and components.

Chroma 63800R Series offers high-precision switched-mode AC electronic loads with industry-leading power density, achieving a maximum load capacity of 15kVA in a compact 3U chassis. Precise bidirectional power source technology enables energy recycling at up to 89% efficiency. With highly accurate and digitally controlled frequency and phase locking, the Chroma 63800R Series achieves single-phase and three-phase loading modes within a single unit, suitable for load testing of various types of AC sources or inverter products such as residential/commercial off-grid photovoltaic (PV) inverters, uninterruptible power systems (UPS), AC EVSE, and more.

The Chroma 61800 Series Grid Simulator with optional regenerative AC load has four-quadrant output and power line disturbance (PLD) simulation capabilities, suitable for renewable energy applications such as solar PV inverters, ESS, power conditioning systems (PCS), and EVSE. This solution significantly reduces the power consumed during power supply testing with the help of efficient energy recycling. Additionally, it offers optional regenerative AC load functionality, combining voltage and current source functions in one unit. The instrument can feed power produced during the test back to the grid during load testing and aging testing, delivering a highly efficient energy-saving test solution.

The Chroma 62000D Series is a three-in-one bidirectional DC power source with solar array simulation and regenerative load capabilities. It can feed absorbed energy back to the grid, aligning with energy-saving and carbon-reduction trends while offering functional versatility for developers of PV inverters. Multiple units can be paralleled for increased power and flexibly deployed in R&D and production test system configurations. The solar array simulation function comes with built-in I-V models compliant with the EN50530 and Sandia standards, and can simulate dynamic shadow curves and I-V curve changes based on real-world weather conditions. This makes for a particularly suitable solution for verifying the performance of PV/storage inverters using battery SOC estimation vs. I-V simulations of different real-world weather conditions across the planet.

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) play a critical role in the energy storage industry. The booming development of 1500V battery systems in this market brings a more than 35% increase in energy density compared to 1000V battery systems. To ensure the safety, performance, and reliability of these systems, reliable test and verification technology is essential. The Chroma 17040E charge-discharge test system has already seen widespread adoption for battery system verification applications. It not only covers all the testing needs of 1500V systems, but can also simulate the charge-discharge behavior of the power conditioning system (PCS) during automatic frequency control (AFC) and detect voltage changes in battery cells during this process to verify cell consistency. Chroma’s system integration capabilities enable integration of various devices, including battery management system (BMS) communication devices, data collectors, and water cooling units, to meet all the requirements of regulatory compliance testing. This not only enhances the safety, performance, and reliability of these battery systems, but also promotes their application in the renewable energy sector.

At Energy Taiwan 2023 (October 18-20), Chroma ATE will exhibit a broad range of test solutions at Booth I1112 in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, Smart Storage Exhibition Area. Join us at our booth to discuss your needs with our experts and experience the latest trends in test and measurement.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chroma-ate-showcases-latest-test-solutions-to-power-net-zero-transition-at-energy-taiwan-2023-301953283.html

SOURCE Chroma ATE Inc.